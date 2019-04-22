Andhadhun is Now the Third Highest Grossing Indian Film Released in China

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced that Andhadhun, an engaging thriller starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, has collected over $43 million since its initial release in China earlier this month. Andhadhun is now the third highest grossing Indian film to be released in China. Andhadhun was released in China on April 3, 2019 and continues to enjoy a very strong box office performance. The film was originally released theatrically in India and internationally on October 5, 2018 to widespread critical acclaim. Andhadhun was produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, and distributed internationally by Eros International.

Speaking on the film's performance, Kumar Ahuja, President of Business Development, Eros Internationalsaid, "With the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and previous Indian releases, China has emerged as a key market and a major box office earner for Indian films. We are delighted with the impressive run the film is enjoying and how the fans in the country can now witness the magic of Andhadhun unfold in theatres across the country."

