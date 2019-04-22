New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2019) - Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) announces the availability of a CannabisNewsAudio broadcast titled, "Hemp Boom Spawns Lucrative Deals."

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/0oo1L

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/EU8j1

Hemp is booming across the country, and nowhere more so than in Kentucky, where the applications to grow hemp are expected to increase fivefold, and acreage dedicated to growing the crop is set to more than triple this year. At the forefront of this explosive market growth, Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (SGMD Profile) recently inked a strategic supply contract with Hempistry Inc., a leading Kentucky-based cultivator of high CBD content hemp.

With demand reaching epic proportions, the clutch of small and inefficient supply companies is ill prepared to service the requirements of the blooming hemp industry. Cognizant of the shortfall, Sugarmade is on a mission to consolidate the fragmented industry by strategically acquiring other synergistic hemp-based operations. Sugarmade's brands already include: Zenhydro.com, a comprehensive online hydroponics supply outlet; AthenaUnited.com, a specialist company providing hydroponic supplies to large commercial cultivators; CarryOutSupplies.com, a leader in paper and plastic supplies; and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions, which offers the world's only patented intelligent packaging, storage and distribution for medicinal plants.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44197