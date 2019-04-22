The global ophthalmology therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The prevalence of eye diseases has increased worldwide and is considered a major public health concern as it has a severe impact on the personal, economic, and social life of an individual. Eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, RVO, and diabetic retinopathy are some of the common disorders of the retina and one of the most common causes of blindness globally. Glaucoma is another major eye condition that can damage the optic nerve of a person and lead to eye disease. The prevalence of glaucoma has increased worldwide. This epidemic occurrence of eye diseases globally is expected to drive the global ophthalmology therapeutics market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of novel drug delivery systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ophthalmology therapeutics marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global ophthalmology therapeutics market: Development of novel drug delivery systems

There has been an increase in the focus on developing novel therapeutics and delivery systems to treat eye diseases. These novel therapeutics and new drug delivery systems reduce the adverse effects, increase the bioavailability of drugs to the targeted site and have a prolonged action. For example, glaucoma affects millions of people globally and is the leading cause of blindness. The most common way of treating glaucoma involves a regimen of medicated eye drops. However, many patients may find it difficult to this treatment regimen, which may ultimately result in poor patient compliance. Therefore, several new drug delivery systems are undergoing development, which will prove to be a boon for the ophthalmology therapeutics market in the long run.

"Apart from the development of novel drug delivery systems, the increasing new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline is another major factor that is driving the growth of the global market. The increasing incidence of eye disease is encouraging the top players in the market to focus on the development of disease-modifying drugs to treat these diseases. The market is also witnessing the approvals of several new drugs, which will act as a catalyst for market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ophthalmology therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ophthalmology therapeutics market by product (retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye syndrome therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutic, other therapeutics), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the approval of new drugs in the region.

