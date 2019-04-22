The global organic fresh food market is expected to post a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Growing awareness about the harmful effects of artificial substances and pesticides on soil fertility is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming practices. Although organic farming is tedious and time-consuming, farmers across the globe are increasingly adopting this method. Organic products are usually sold at a higher price than their non-organic counterparts, and hence, organic products are more profitable for farmers. The amount of agricultural land under organic cultivation is increasing across the globe as more farmers are opting to undertake organic farming to take advantage of the growing opportunities in the market.

As per Technavio, sustainable organic fresh food production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global organic fresh food market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global organic fresh food market: Sustainable organic fresh food production

Many countries around the world are looking to make organic fresh food production more sustainable in terms of water usage, working conditions, and waste management. Thus, retailers and traders are also encouraging sustainable production to bring about sustainability in their overall business operations. Moreover, many retailers and traders are seen joining the Sustainability Initiative Fruit and Vegetables (SIFV), a global initiative that aims to make all fruits and vegetables imported from Africa, Asia, and South America 100% sustainable by 2020. The initiative is also striving to make water conservation one of the principal concerns in the production of fruits and vegetables. Moreover, through this initiative, producers, retailers, and traders of organic fresh food can also market their products easily as they are produced in an environmentally and socially sustainable way, thereby driving the growth of the overall global market.

"Apart from the sustainable organic fresh food production, the decline in price-consciousness among consumers, along with rising demand for healthy food among the global population are some other major factors that will boost the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global organic fresh food market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global organic fresh food market by product (fruits and vegetables, and meat) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the organized retail sector in the region.

