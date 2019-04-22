The global reels and spools market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005331/en/

The global reels and spools market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising data center construction activities. The substantial increase in data volumes is driving the demand for data centers as the emergence of technologies necessitates the establishment of more data center facilities globally. The popularity of social media and the loT has enhanced the need for data centers to store and process information accurately and with fast retrieval times. Data centers include infrastructures such as storage and servers along with networks that connect physical infrastructure and web-based interfaces. Moreover, companies are looking for modern design techniques to develop these facilities and enable users access to more scalable, reliable, and efficient storage solutions. The growth of the global data center market is expected to ramp up demand for reels for storing and transporting cables used in data center construction and maintenance operations, thereby driving the growth of the global reels and spools market.

As per Technavio, the recycling services for reels and spools will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global reels and spools marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global reels and spools market: Recycling services for reels and spools

Reels and spools are made using hard materials such as plastics, wood, or steel. However, the disposal process involves high operating costs in terms of labor and energy. In the case of wooden reels, end-users usually break them down and burn or dispose them in landfills, which can adversely impact the environment. End-users of reels and spools must also pay a landfill fee to local regulatory bodies if they want to dispose used reels in landfills. Therefore, with the aim of resolving the issues faced by end-users regarding disposal, a few market vendors have begun offering reel and spool recycling services. Several vendors offer recycling services for wooden reels or poly fiber reels and spools. They also provide pickup for used reels and spools from an end-user's facility. Besides reels and spools manufacturers, end-users are also taking up recycling initiatives to ensure the sustainability of their business operations. Therefore, such initiatives by market vendors and suppliers help reduce procurement costs of raw materials and make reels and spools reusable.

"Apart from the recycling of reels and spools, the growth of the textile market, the increasing popularity of fiber optics networks in developing countries, the rise in number of power plants, and the increasing number of technological advancements are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global reels and spools market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global reels and spools market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global reels and spools market by products (reels and spools), and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of various industries such as construction, textile, and marine industries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005331/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com