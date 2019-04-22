Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global splenomegaly therapeutics market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This splenomegaly therapeutics market analysis report segments the market by product (drug therapy and vaccination) and type (congestive, infiltrative, neoplastic, and immune splenomegaly) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The global splenomegaly therapeutics market will post a CAGR of over 3% during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global splenomegaly therapeutics market size will grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of over 3%. Splenomegaly is a clinical manifestation. Spleen enlargement can be caused by different reasons such as increased venous pressure, increased immune functions, and abnormal trafficking patterns of clonal hematopoietic cells. This information has led the researchers to study the mechanism of action and disease-specific factors for splenomegaly because this understanding helps them to develop many JAK-2 protein inhibitors that can effectively reduce spleen volume.

Increasing demand for targeted therapy

The specific mechanism of action of targeted therapy helps in minimizing the side effects of drugs. This is done by singling out specific receptors present in cancer cells, which protects the peripheral healthy cells from damage. The growing research on targeted therapy also helps in the clinical development of several JAK-2 inhibitors. JAK-2 inhibitors reduce the spleen size. At present, there are many targeted therapy agents under the late stages of clinical development. The primary outcome of these therapies is spleen size reduction.

"The growing awareness about the symptoms associated with the disease and early diagnosis and management of splenomegaly will drive splenomegaly therapeutics market growth in North America. Additionally, the availability of full-time reimbursement for high-priced drugs in the US will also drive the growth of the market in North America", says an analyst at Technavio.

Vendors are increasingly spending on research activities and focusing on advanced molecular biology to understand the reason behind the growing incidence and etiology of splenomegaly. This helps them to develop target therapy and drugs. These drugs are introduced in the market when they are approved by various healthcare agencies. This will boost the availability of splenomegaly drugs in the market.

This splenomegaly therapeutics industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several splenomegaly therapeutics manufacturers including

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Incyte Corporation

Merck Co.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

