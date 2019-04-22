sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,219 Euro		-0,012
-5,28 %
WKN: A2PD8K ISIN: CA6900221087 Ticker-Symbol: MRG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,233
0,253
18.04.
0,235
0,248
18.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OUTCROP GOLD CORP
OUTCROP GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OUTCROP GOLD CORP0,219-5,28 %