The global urinary incontinence devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market is the expansion of cost-effective products through new launches. The prevalence of urinary incontinence is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. This has led to an increase in the requirement for urinary incontinence devices such as urinary slings, neuromodulation devices, and urinary catheters. However, the use of these devices can develop infections in certain cases, which can extend the hospital stay and increase the treatment cost and complications. Thus, vendors are focusing on launching advanced, cost-effective products to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections. Thus, the introduction of cost-effective products will boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in products and the adoption of robotic surgery for urinary incontinence will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global urinary incontinence devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global urinary incontinence devices market: Technological advances in products and adoption of robotic surgery for urinary incontinence

The urinary incontinence devices market has been witnessing several technological advances, which have contributed to the increased demand for these devices. Urinary incontinence devices such as urinary catheters can lead to microbial colonization in the urinary tract, which can result in long hospital stay and high-cost of treatment. Thus, vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with advanced products targeted at improving patient safety and reducing healthcare costs. For instance, vendors are developing the antimicrobial-coated Foley catheters, which have low risks associated with them. As products like urinary slings and neuromodulation devices are surgically implanted, many patients are opting for robotic surgical procedures to minimize the surgical procedure time and hospital stay.

"The growing prevalence of several physical and medical conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, spinal injury, Parkinson's disease, and menopause, can damage the nerves and interfere with the nerve signals involved in bladder control, leading to urinary incontinence. Therefore, the growing occurrence of urinary incontinence will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global urinary incontinence devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global urinary incontinence devices market by product (urinary slings, neuromodulation devices, and urinary catheters) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia).

The urinary slings segment held the largest urinary incontinence devices market share in 2018. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing launch of urinary slings for different types of urinary incontinence along with the growing strategic partnerships among vendors.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, ROW, and Asia respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing number of older people with urinary incontinence issues, high incidence of diabetes, the growing number of cases of urinary tract infection, and the growing presence of global and local vendors in the region.

