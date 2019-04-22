A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer experience analytics engagement for a leading telecom service provider.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the client to understand the comprehensive multichannel journey of its customers.

Telecommunication service providers across the globe are facing very low customer satisfaction levels and high churn rates. With the magnitude of these challenges increasing gradually, telecom service providers are forced to use multiple channels to communicate with their customers. Moreover, the customers today use multiple touchpoints, such as kiosks, online customer support services, or use self-service touchpoints such as interactive voice response (IVR), and applications. This expectation has further prompted telecom service providers to adopt a customer-centric approach to meet customer demands and streamline business processes.

The Business Problem: The client is a well-known telecommunication services provider based out of the United States. They faced several predicaments including, low first call resolution (FCR), very high transfer rates, low digital channel containment, and very low IVR containment, which gave rise to high attrition rate. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its customer experience analytics expertise to gain complete visibility into customer journeys.

"The proliferation of technology has prompted customers to switch between channels in search of a personalized and consistent level of service throughout their journey," says a customer experience analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their core challenges, the customer experience analytics experts at Quantzig developed a holistic approach that encompassed the creation of custom dashboards and a customer experience management framework that focused on targeting the right prospects by offering deeper insights into customer journeys.

A customer experience management strategy is the key to offering the ultimate customer experience that will help reduce churn. This case study is one such example where Quantzig's customer experience analytics solutions helped a client to address their core challenges.

Quantzig's customer experience analytics solutions helped the client to:

Increase average revenue per user

Enhance customer service and effectively manage customer expectations

Quantzig's customer experience analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing customer journeys and identifying reasons for churn

Understanding customer behaviors through real-time analytics

