The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005067/en/

The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market will post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Refineries are an integral part of the oil and gas supply chain as they convert raw crude oil into finished products. However, refineries are characterized by a large number of complex units, which produce multiple products and various harmful by-products. FGD systems are used to remove such gasses to ensure a contaminant-proof environment for the refining process. Moreover, with the transportation sector growing due to the expansion of road and air networks, the demand for refined fuel is also rising. The need for energy security is also increasing investments in the refining sector. For instance, countries in the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and South America are seen investing in new greenfield refineries. Thus, such factors will directly increase the demand for FGD system in refineries in the oil and gas industry.

As per Technavio, the rising preference for dry FGD technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global flue gas desulfurization system marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global flue gas desulfurization system market: Rising preference for dry FGD technology

Wet FGD and dry FGD are the two technologies used by FGD systems. Wet FGD systems are the preferred choice among all end-users. Nevertheless, the high cost of wet scrubbers makes FGD systems affordable only to large end-users. Dry FGD systems, on the other hand, has low power consumption, operational and maintenance costs, and freshwater consumption. Also, the absence of a liquid stream eliminates the issues associated with disposal, which is a significant issue in wet FGD systems. Hence, the preference for dry FGD systems is increasing. With the increasing adoption and the advantages associated with FGD systems, the market for flue gas desulfurization will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"The growing demand for power is another major contributor to the growth of the global FGD systems market as power generation plants are the key end-users of FGD systems. The rising demand for power and the growth of the global population have increased the need for the expansion of power generation capacity. Rapid industrial growth in emerging countries has also increased the demand to expand power generation capacity. Hence, the rising demand for energy is expected to boost the growth of the overall global FGD systems market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global flue gas desulfurization system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flue gas desulfurization system market by product (wet FGD and dry FGD) and geographical regions (APAC, Americas, Europe, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, Europe, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the market as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in demand from prominent end-user such as the paper and pulp, refineries, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005067/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com