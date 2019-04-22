The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005073/en/

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market will post a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Patients from developed countries such as Canada and the US are increasingly traveling to developing countries such as India, Singapore, and Thailand for medical treatment. This is mainly because of the benefits these countries offer, which include premium medical services at notably low prices, availability of improved treatment care, and availability of accredited hospitals and healthcare systems. India is the leading country for medical tourism with advanced technology and infrastructure, economical cost of traveling, well-trained surgeons, and affordable care at par with the developed countries such as the UK and the US. Thus, the rise in the quality of medical services and infrastructure in developing economies is a contributor to the growth of medical tourism, which will propel the growth of the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market.

As per Technavio, technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global heart valve repair and replacement devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global heart valve repair and replacement devices market: Technological advances

The heart valve repair and replacement devices market has been witnessing several technological advances over the past decade. These technological advances include transcatheter-based, robotic-assisted, video-assisted, and 3D bioprinting techniques. Transcatheter-based repair and replacement technique is used for the treatment of high-risk aortic stenosis with enhanced prognostic and symptomatic benefit and low postoperative complications. The robotic-assisted technique uses an endoscope and closed chest approach to perform mitral valve surgery. Further, the 3D bioprinting technique is used to develop customized heart valve based on individual needs using biomaterials such as copolymer hydrogels and scaffolds. This helps the cardiologists in the optimal replacement of heart valves during the surgical intervention by allowing them to evaluate heart valve interaction and innermost heart.

"The prevalence of heart valve diseases such as stenosis and regurgitation is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. This is fueling the demand for heart valve therapies such as heart valve repair and replacement. Heart valve therapies are used to repair and replace damaged or diseased heart valves and provide benefits such as longer heart durability and help to maintain heart functionality. As a result, the demand for heart valve therapies is increasing, which is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global heart valve repair and replacement devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market by product (heart valve replacement devices, and heart valve repair devices) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the strong presence of well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure, growing aging population, and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005073/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com