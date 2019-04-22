Nocera Inc.: Nocera, Inc. Announces 2018 Year End Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Nocera, Inc. ("Nocera" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: NCRA) a provider of design, build, and installation services of aquaculture (fish farm equipment) reported its financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2018 with the filing of its form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday April 15, 2019. Having completed its acquisition of Grand Smooth, Inc. Limited, a company organized under the laws of Hong Kong, the company is able to report its first full year of operations. Year end highlights include:

Sales Revenue of $4.8 million: Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $4.8 million compared to nil for the comparable period in 2017.

The Company reported net income of $0.179/share compared to nil in 2017. Total Units Delivered: The Company delivered 473 sets of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems in China in 2018, compared with zero (0) in 2017.

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased with our 2018 results," said Yin-Chieh "Jeff" Cheng, Chief Financial Officer, Nocera, Inc. "China introduced a clean water policy in 2017 and as a result all fish farms in public waters have been removed. We had a strong year delivering 473 systems with sales of $4.8 million USD and net income of $2.6 million USD before tax. We expect that the long term demand over the next several years in China to be more than 10,000 systems and 16,000 systems worldwide."

"While 2018 was an important year for Nocera, the company expects to continue its strong growth in 2019. We are anticipating further increases in sales, and expansion outside of our core market in mainland China," stated Yin-Chieh "Jeff" Cheng, Chief Financial Officer, Nocera, Inc.

About Nocera, Inc.

Operating primarily through its Grand Smooth, Inc. subsidiary, Nocera designs, builds, installs, equipment for the fish farming industry, as well as provides technical assistance to the operators of the equipment.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Nocera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NOCERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Stated in US Dollars)

2018 $ Net sales 4,812,788 Cost of sales (1,973,540 ) Gross profit 2,839,248 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses (337,471 ) Total operating expenses (337,471 ) Income (loss) from operations 2,501,777 Other income 47,783 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,549,560 Provision for income tax (659,523 ) Net income (loss) 1,890,037 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 98,688 Net income (loss) attributable to the company 1,791,349 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) 1,890,037 Foreign currency translation loss (61,500 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,828,537 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 98,688 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company 1,729,849 Income (loss) per share Basic 0.1790 Diluted 0.1790 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 10,006,436 Diluted 10,006,436

NOCERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US Dollars)

December 31, 2018 $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 7,207 Accounts receivable 3,548,613 Inventory 63,401 Advance to suppliers 73,012 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 490,418 Total current assets 4,182,651 Property and equipment, net 58,702 Total assets 4,241,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 233,492 Advance from customers 106,673 Other payables and accrued liabilities 421,784 Convertible note 3,465 Due to related parties 819,351 Income tax payable 624,276 Total current liabilities 2,209,041 Deferred tax liabilities, net 14,676 Deferred revenue 65,633 Total liabilities 2,289,350 Commitments and contingencies - Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock ($0.001 par value; authorized 200,000,000 shares; 12,349,200 shares and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and, 2017, respectively) 12,349 Additional paid-in capital 115,311 Statutory and other reserves 191,219 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 1,595,955 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,508 ) Total Nocera, Inc.'s stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,853,326 Non-controlling interests 98,677 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,952,003 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) 4,241,353

Contacts:

Nocera, Inc.

2030 Powers Ferry Road SE

Suite No. 212

Atlanta, GA 30339

phone: 404-816-9220; email: info@nocera.company)

SOURCE: Nocera, Inc.

