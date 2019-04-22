Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global hematology analyzers and reagents market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This hematology analyzers and reagents market analysis report segments the market by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood bank centers, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005074/en/

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market will post at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global hematology analyzers and reagents market size will grow by USD 1.08 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of almost 6%. Healthcare professionals prefer automation over manually intensive tasks as it helps them to save time and minimize human error. This is resulting in an increased purchase volume of automated hematology analyzer systems. These systems require fewer reagent turnover to maximize walk-away time and maximize efficiency. Such benefits will improve laboratory productivity and generate quick results for complete blood count analysis.

Rising demand for blood banks

The demand for blood and blood components such as RBCs and plasma is increasing with the growing need for blood transfusions. This will drive the need for blood banks that test, and store the inflow of blood units from blood donations. These blood banks run tests on donated blood and then store them in blood bank refrigerators for immediate or later usage at hospitals and other end-users. This increase in the number of blood banks will result in an increased demand for hematology analyzers and reagents as they are used to conduct screening tests for infectious diseases and blood typing and serological tests for blood plasma.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

"The increasing focus of manufacturers on providing a complete hematology solutions portfolio including automated analyzers, reagents, calibrators, and controls will drive hematology analyzers and reagents market growth in North America. Additionally, the growing trend for providing education and training on the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders to clinicians and scientists will also drive the growth of the market in North America", says an analyst at Technavio.

The concentration of vendors with efficient supply chain management is high in developed countries such as the US, which ensures timely delivery of hematology analyzers to end-users. The efficient supply of hematology analyzers and reagents is driving its adoption rate in various healthcare and diagnostic centers and blood banks. Additionally, numerous vendors have a strong distribution network in countries such as Canada, which will further facilitate market growth.

View snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This hematology analyzers and reagents industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several hematology analyzers and reagents manufacturers including:

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com