The global gene therapy for CNS disorders market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 27% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005372/en/

The global gene therapy for CNS disorders market will post a CAGR of close to 27% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The vendors that receive special drug designations for their novel gene therapies get certain benefits including fast track approval and tax credits. For instance, the vendors that receive orphan drug designation get market exclusivity for ten years instead of seven years. Several gene therapy programs have received various special designations such as breakthrough designation and fast track designation. Regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) is another designation given to gene therapy programs, that provide the combined benefits of the fast track designation and the breakthrough designation. Such developments will lead to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the strong pipeline will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gene therapy for CNS disorders market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global gene therapy for CNS disorders market: Strong pipeline

The market is characterized by the presence of various small and mid-sized pharmaceuticals with novel therapies for the treatment of CNS indications that require curative treatment. The superior efficacy of these therapies is encouraging vendors to conduct studies and develop their regenerative therapies for CNS indications. As a result, there is a significant increase in the pipeline of these inhibitors, with highly promising therapies in the late stages of clinical trials.

"The gene therapy for CNS disorders market is witnessing significant advances in terms of technology that will help in the manufacture of gene therapies with superior efficacy for the treatment of various CNS indications. For instance, Zinc finger transcription factor (ZFP-TF) is one of the novel gene therapies which helps in the regulation of genes and binds them to the specific sequences of DNA code, to aid in the treatment of various CNS disorders," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global gene therapy for CNS disorders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gene therapy for CNS disorders market by indication (SMA, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing number of novel gene therapies that are being developed for various CNS disorders in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005372/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com