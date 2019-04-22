Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks and BoxScore Brands release a cannabis sector snapshot featuring BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTC: BOXS) that looks at the continued mad rush to enter into the CBD wellness arena from cannabis companies of all sizes, as many see this as a massive potential revenue earner for 2019.

According to New Frontier Data and MJ Freeway, the top-three reasons why consumers use cannabis are; for relaxation (66%), stress relief (59%) and to reduce anxiety (53%). Other reasons include improving sleep, treatment of medical conditions and to enjoy social experiences. These reasons as well as the media hype surrounding CBD are driving many to change their strategic positions and invest more in the wellness segment of CBD.

BoxScore Brands, Inc., (OTC: BOXS), a company that develops, markets, and distributes cannabis related and other alternative wellness products, including ice cream electronic kiosks in North America, recently announced the addition of consumer goods industry veteran Michael P. Flanagan. The Company is also announcing a new strategic direction focused on opportunities within CBD and other alternative wellness products.

Michael Flanagan, newly appointed CEO of BoxScore Brands stated, "Cannabis and other alternative wellness products today resemble the tech industry 25 years ago. The opportunities are broad and consumer adoption is expanding rapidly. We currently operate in California and Nevada, two states at the forefront of adoption and demonstrable growth. This makes perfect sense for the company to pivot product offerings given the positive regulatory environment and our existing assets."

ABOUT BOXSCORE BRANDS, INC.

BoxScore Brands, Inc, headquartered in Orange, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and retails specialty foods across North America. For more information visit www.boxscore.com

