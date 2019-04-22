SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four key steps to improve the efficiency of your vendor management process.

With procurement becoming an integral part of the overall business strategy, establishing an effective vendor management process with strategic planning has become a must for companies. They need to adopt best practices to maximize value, strengthen relationships, address the company's business objectives, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

At SpendEdge, we understand that having a robust vendor management process is crucial for companies to realize short- and long-term business objectives. And to enable companies achieve such business objectives, we have listed down four critical steps that can improve the vendor management process.

Steps that are vital for companies to improve the vendor management process:

Step 1: Evaluate the process

To maximize efficiency, companies need to build productive vendor relationships. Attaining a comprehensive understanding of procurement goals helps companies to set benchmarks for suitable vendors who possess the capabilities to align with the company's priorities.

Step 2: Optimize third-party spend

Performing a detailed spend analysis is imperative for companies to gain detailed insights into the existing spend. It also helps companies to make robust decisions regarding their vendor management process.

Step 3: Sort vendors smartly

Having a process that can silo suppliers on the basis of industry and specific business objectives is critical to avail strategic benefits from your vendor management process. It categorizes vendors into three groups i.e., primary, secondary, and tertiary and evaluates their relevance for the company.

