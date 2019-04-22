As China's first high-end hydrogen passenger vehicle manufacturing company, Grove debuted three models at the highly anticipated 18th Shanghai International Auto Show on April 17, 2019, namely hydrogen-powered SUV Obsidian Sport, classic SUV Obsidian and high-end sports coupe Granite. The three models reflect Grove's respect to consumers' needs, as well as its ambition to develop and lead the hydrogen vehicle market in China.

The models are named after the natural gemstones, implying Grove's determination to bring beauty to everyone who cares about, supports and purchases Grove cars. In terms of product manufacturing, Grove also demonstrates its strength: the interior design of Obsidian SUV brings the new technology and cockpit design style to the fullest. The two 12.3-inch touch screens on the console provide passengers with entertaining experience. Meanwhile, the humanized driving service also provides drivers with more intimate driving care.

Obsidian Sport and the Obsidian will officially launch pre-sales. Grove will also build experience centers in China's major cities to provide one-on-one experience services. The Grove sales network will be set up in the first-tier cities by 2020, then expand to second-tier cities in 2021, and finally cover the whole country in 2022.

The theme of this year's Shanghai Auto Show is "Create a Better Life", showcasing the broad prospects for the future development of automotive industry brought about by the advancement of automotive technology and breakthroughs in the new energy sector. This coincides with Grove's vision for development. Looking at the international environment, major countries and regions such as the United States, Japan, and the European Union have incorporated fuel cell vehicles into national or regional strategic development. China has also written hydrogen energy into Government Work Report.

In this background, Grove launched the first hydrogen-powered car. For Grove, the Shanghai Auto Show debut and pre-sale launch are just the first phase. With continuous technology breakthroughs and support, Grove will lead the hydrogen vehicle market at home and abroad.

There are currently three new models under the Grove brand. The three models fully reflect the advanced nature, high quality and diversified strength of Grove products. In the future, Grove will win the trust and support of more Chinese consumers.

The Shanghai Auto Show also shows the expectation of millions of Chinese consumers to a new eco-friendly travel experience. With "respect" as its brand concept, Grove will march ahead in China's high-end hydrogen passenger car market. With top-level manufacturing technology, excellent product quality and advanced environmental protection technology, Grove will bring cosumers products and services that can rival global luxury brands and become the leader in the high-end hydrogen vehicle market.

From April 16th to 25th, we will meet at Booth 2H/2A02 on the Shanghai International Auto Show!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005381/en/

Contacts:

Tracy Chen

Manager Corporate Communications

min.chen@grove-auto.com

www.grove-auto.com