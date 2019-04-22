AEC BuildTech Conference: Collaboration is Key Topic as Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Industry Professionals Set to Gather at AEC BuildTech

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Architecture, engineering and construction industry professionals will convene at the end of the month for the inaugural AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo, taking place April 30 - May 2, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Conference & Expo will offer attendees the opportunities to find new resources, tools and strategies; meet with the industry's premier solution providers demonstrating the latest tools & products; interact with professionals representing every aspect of building technology; and earn continuing education credits (CEUs) through various authorized providers.

"We launched AEC BuildTech because we recognized that collaboration between trades is key to ensure a successful outcome with any project," said Scott Wolters, Chief Event Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. "With the help of our editors and publishers of many of the industry leading trade publications we are thrilled that nearly 1,500 AEC-related professionals, from architecture and engineering to plumbing and HVAC will be gathering at our inaugural event in two weeks to be informed and inspired by our speaking faculty and exhibitors."

For the most up to date schedule, visit www.aecbuildtech.com. Highlights of the show include:

The Conference will offer education sessions led by influential speakers across six separate tracks focused on plumbing, HVACR/mechanical systems, flooring, building envelope, roofing and general contracting. Attendees will discover essential information on new technologies, applications and policies affecting the entire build process. Over 80% of the education sessions will offer CEUs from The American Institute of Architects (AIA), The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC, formerly RCI, Inc), The American Institute of Building Design (AIBD), The American Institute of Constructors (AIC), PDHengineer, and BOMI International.

will feature Platinum Sponsors Oracle Construction and Engineering, and Procore; Gold Sponsor Autodesk; Silver Sponsor CMiC; and Bronze Sponsor Mestek Machinery and 115 additional vendors introducing the latest products and technologies in building design, construction and the implementation of new ideas. The exhibit hall will offer over 10 hours of dedicated exhibit floor time, including the opening night reception, numerous exhibits and product demonstrations. Keynote Presentations - On Wednesday May 1 Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics, will present Key Trends Transforming The Global Construction Industry. On Thursday, May 2 Dr. Antony Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat will present Vertical Cities of the Future: What is Truly Sustainable?

- On Wednesday May 1 Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics, will present Key Trends Transforming The Global Construction Industry. On Thursday, May 2 Dr. Antony Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat will present Vertical Cities of the Future: What is Truly Sustainable? Learning Theaters - The Learning Theaters presentations will be led by leading vendors including Oracle, TAMLYN, Goodman and Trimble. They will be presenting information on the latest tools in architecture, engineering, and construction in the exhibit hall.

- The Learning Theaters presentations will be led by leading vendors including Oracle, TAMLYN, Goodman and Trimble. They will be presenting information on the latest tools in architecture, engineering, and construction in the exhibit hall. Networking Events - Kick off the first evening with a Welcome Reception in the Exhibit Hall. Connect with peers, chat with representatives and get a sneak peek at the exhibit displays from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30th. The celebration continues on Wednesday, May 1st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Networking Reception.

BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies, has several of their industry magazines supporting the launch of AEC BuildTech, including Architectural Record, Building Enclosure, ClearSeas Research, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design, Engineered Systems, Engineering News-Record, Floor Covering Installer, Floor Trends, National Driller, The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration News, Plumbing & Mechanical, PM Engineer, Point of Beginning, Roofing Contractor, Restoration & Remediation, Snips, Stone World, Supply House Times, Tile Magazine and Walls & Ceilings.

More information about AEC BuildTech, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. To learn about exhibiting and sponsorships, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/Become-an-Exhibitor. To connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact. Follow AEC BuildTech on Facebook and Twitter.

