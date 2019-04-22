On April 17 at Shanghai Auto Show 2019, Wuhan IGE and the Shanghai Jiading District Government signed "Shanghai Grove Hydrogen Energy Automobile Innovation Development HQ Base Strategy Cooperation Agreement". Besides Wuhan HQ, Grove now has its east China HQ in Shanghai.

Grove Chooses Shanghai as Its East China Headquarters (Photo: Business Wire)

The Jiading District of Shanghai is known for its automobile industry. It has a comprehensive support system for the automobile industry and attracts many well-known automobile enterprises including Volkswagen, Volvo and Nio. Currently, new energy automobiles, including fuel cell vehicles, are being actively developed here.

It is agreed by both parties that the Grove hydrogen automobile innovation development HQ, R&D and sales center will be set in the Jiading District of Shanghai. The Shanghai HQ is supported by Grove Automobile Company, Ltd, and will be built by IGE to integrate strategic and innovative resources of the global hydrogen automobile industry. It will develop competitive hydrogen passenger cars in the global market, integrate hydrogen energy resources in the whole industry chain, and promote the sale of hydrogen cars.

According to the agreement, the Jiading District will provide comprehensive support for the program in terms of financing, land, taxation, HR and markets.

On April 17-25, visitors can find Grove and experience green driving at booth 2H/2A02 at Shanghai Auto Show.

