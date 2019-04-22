North America Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $9.1 Bn by 2025 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "North America Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type of Cooling (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), Type of Data Center (Enterprise Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Wholesale Data Center, and Hyperscale Data Center), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025." The report offers an in-depth analysis of drivers & opportunities, evolving market trends, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations. According to the report, the North America data center cooling market was estimated at $4.0 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $9.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in the demand for efficient and conducive data centers, green initiatives for ecological data center solutions and substantial growth of power density have fueled the growth of North America data center cooling market. On the other hand, higher investment costs, requirement of specialized infrastructure and cooling challenges during power outage have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of liquid-based cooling as well as portable cooling technology, and growth in the demand for modular data center cooling approach have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

Solutions segment to be dominant till 2025-

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to nearly two-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions, owing to the stringent environment safety rules imposed by various governments has driven the growth.

Room-based cooling segment to retain its top status during the study period-

Based on type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the total market. As it facilitates better air circulation in high raised floor data centers, the system is being increasingly adopted in the sector. On the other hand, the rack based cooling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout 2018-2025.

U.S. to rule the roost-

Based on geography, the market is segmented across U.S. and Canada. U.S. held more than four-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Increase in the number of development projects in South-Eastern and South-Western regions, particularly in Virginia & Texas in the U.S. has spurred the growth.

Major players in the market-

The report includes an analysis of the major market players in the market, including Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Schneider Electric Se; Hitachi, Ltd.; Stulz GmbH; Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg; Asetek, Black Box Corporation; and Vertiv. Adopting a number of smart strategies, these key players have been able to retain a strong stand in the market.

