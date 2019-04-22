The state grid operator has shown that for most of the period between 1:50 PM and 3:05 PM on Sunday, more carbon emission-free electricity than users demanded was generated in its region.From pv magazine USA. We're a long way from the land of milk and honey but on Easter Sunday - for about an hour - we got a taste of the promised land. On Sunday, at 1.55pm Pacific time, grid operator the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) reported the greenhouse gas emissions necessary to serve its demand - around 80% of California's electricity demand on an annual basis - was measured at minus-16 ...

