A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on everything you need to know about a sales battle card. This supplement provides comprehensive insights into the meaning of a sales battle card and why it is imperative for modern businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005387/en/

Importance of sales battle cards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sales battle cards enable salespeople to go out in the field in a 'fully armed' state, using which they can better score over their competitors. They are documents that contain a host of information that could prove decisive in conversations with the client. As sales cycles have grown more complicated and features have become easier to replicate, sales battle cards have become increasingly important.

Getting your sales pitch right may prove to be a daunting task. Request Free Brochureto know how we can help you formulate effective sales battle cards for your business.

Why do sales teams need battle cards?

Make an effective sales pitch

With the help of a sales battle card, sales teams don't have to scramble for information when the customer is on the call. Rather, they can access information at their fingertips and can deliver at an effective pitch with the help of a sales battle card. Moreover, as battle cards prepare businesses adequately ahead to a sales pitch to customize each proposal based on the client persona.

Stay ahead of competition

As salespeople are mostly on customer calls or in the market, they may miss out on a chance to train themselves on the company's new offerings or product features. Sales battle cards help them stay updated and well-informed on what's shaping the industry, competitor tactics, and other regulations.

Due to thedynamic market conditions, companies often face difficulties in gathering customer data. It becomes easier to track changing customer demands and expectations with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Prepare for situational pitches

Sales teams can be educated to navigate through tough customer meetings by using battle cards that show different situations and how salespeople must respond in these cases. For example, if your sales teams have unearthed what product the customer is using and if the license is nearing expiry, then your battle card must have that information. Or in case the company is launching promotions or offering discounts on the products, it should be cited in their battle card.

Request for more information and know how we can help you leverage robust customer intelligence solutions that can tap into the market requirements and meet customer needs.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005387/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us