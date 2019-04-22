A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand planning strategy for a construction equipment supplier. During the course of the engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client achieve average savings of $3.28 million in a year. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's demand planning solution aided the construction equipment supplier to lower logistics costs and maximize asset efficiencies.

The declining growth prospects for construction equipment in European regions have resulted in low profits for companies in the construction equipment market. Also, the industry is experiencing low sales volume and increasing pressure on suppliers. This necessitates companies in the construction equipment market to reinvest in new technologies and build better business plans to sustain their business. Infiniti's demand planning solutions have helped various firms to avoid gaps in supply and demand and promote better supplier relationships.

The business challengeThe client is a renowned construction equipment supplier based out of Europe. The company witnessed a huge decline in their profit margin due to their inability to manage and allocate capacity to meet their end-users' increased demands. As a result, the client was unable to generate the profits necessary to invest in critical technologies. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand planning solutions. With Infiniti's demand planning solutions, they wanted to manage their inventory, allocate adequate capacity to meet their customers' demands, and reduce overstocks.

The solution offeredInfiniti's demand planning solution involved the analysis of factors such as total consumers in the target market, proportion expected to buy the construction equipment, their time of purchase, and patterns of repeat purchases. Also, the experts analyzed the past sales trend and sales record for the construction equipment in the European market. With Infiniti's demand planning solution, the client was able to respond to dynamic market demands and better manage inventory. This helped them reduce over-stock of products, which subsequently resulted in increased turnover rates. They were also able to achieve an average savings of over 3.28 million in a year.

Infiniti's demand planning solution helped the client to:

Lower holding costs and increase turnover rates

Reduce the risk of stock-outs

Infiniti's demand planning solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving under-forecasting by nearly 1.5%

Improving return on inventory assets and meeting customer requirements

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

