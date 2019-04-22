Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of big data and analytics in the telecom industry. Telecom operators are facing difficulties in dealing with the avalanche of data produced by connected devices, customer behaviors, social media networks, call data records, government portals, and billing information. But big data and analytics solutions can transform such challenges into new opportunities efficiently. Big data and analytics solutions can help telecom operators to integrate new types of data in larger volumes and in real-time. Also, it can aid in optimizing service, enhancing customer satisfaction, boosting revenues, and improving overall business value.

Benefits of big data and analytics in the telecom sector

Improves customer insights

Big data and analytics solutions can help telecom operators to turn structured and unstructured data into actionable customer insights. Also, it can enable telecom operators to develop better customer profiles, establish customer-centric KPIs, and provide more targeted offers. Now, big data solutions can also help telecom operators to retain data longer and join different datasets together to gain better visibility into customer behavior.

Enhances customer experience

By leveraging big data and analytics solutions, telecom operators can improve the customer experience at every touch point through high-performance services, fast feedback, and personalized offerings. Big data solutions also allow telecom operators to unlock new insights that help them to offer products or services proactively to their customers at the right time. Additionally, this also helps in up-selling and cross-selling their offerings and improving revenues.

Improves the quality of service

Telecom operators can gain actionable insights into their networks in order to make them endurable, optimized, and scalable by using big data solutions. This, in turn has helped them improve service quality in several scenarios. Also, operators can optimize call routing by leveraging big data and analytics solutions that can help in analyzing their network traffic with real-time call drop rate analysis.

