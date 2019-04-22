The following information is based on a press release from the company on April 12, 2019/April 18, 2019 and may be subject to change. The voluntary public cash tender offer of Cherry AB (CHER B, SE0010133256) by European Entertainment Intressenter Bidco AB has received acceptances more than 90% of entire share capital in CHER B. CHER B applied for delisting on NASDAQ Stockholm. In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, rule 5.9, NASDAQ Global Index Group will remove CHER B from VINX Benchmark index effective April 25, 2019. Last inclusion date for CHER B will be April 24, 2019. There will be no replacement of the constituent in the index until the next semi-annual review is effective. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720382