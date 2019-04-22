Dozens of MEMRI TV Clips of Newly Appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Gen. Hossein Salami Available To View on MEMRI Website and Social Media Pages

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / The Middle East Media Research Institute TV Monitor Project has translated dozens of clips of Gen. Hossein Salami, who today was appointed the new Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as part of its Iran Studies Project. These clips show Gen. Salami, previously the IRGC's Deputy Commander, discussing Iran's military capabilities and threatening the United States, Israel, Europe, and elsewhere. The full list of clips of Gen. Salami are below, from 2005 through the present:

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: West Is in Crisis Because Leaders Are Ignoramuses Like Trump; They Lack "Smart and Spiritual Leadership"

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: We Have Plans to Break America, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Cleanse World of Their Filth

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami Threatens to Annihilate Israel, Adds: Our Influence in the Region Is Based on a Spirit of Jihad That the People Relate to; We Can Expand Our Missile Force in Accordance With Our Military Strategy

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: Iran Is Powerful Enough to Prevent U.S. Invasion by Air, Land, or Sea

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: The Zionists Know Any New War Would Lead to Their Annihilation

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: America Cannot Withstand Our Weapons; U.S. Economy Cannot Support a War against Iran

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami Threatens to Fire Ballistic Missiles at Aircraft Carriers, Enemy Bases in the Region in Event of War

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami: Our Destiny Has Become Linked to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bahrain, And All Over Islamic World

IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend the Range of Our Missiles to Wherever We Feel Threatened

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami to the U.S.: A War in the Persian Gulf Will Not Be Limited to the Region and It Will Be Impossible To Control Its Escalation

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami: We Have a "Jungle" of Missiles Ready to Be Launched at Any Enemy Far Away

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami on Qods Day: Over 100,000 Missiles in Lebanon Alone Are Ready to Strike at the Heart of Israel; Today, More than Ever, Its Annihilation Is Imminent

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami Threatens to Prevent the U.S. from Free Passage through the Hormuz Strait

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: Our Missiles, Drones Can Target U.S. Aircraft Carriers Anywhere in the Region

IRGC Deputy Commander Salami: "We Welcome War with the Americans"

Iranian General Salami: We Tested Sinking Aircraft Carriers with Cruise and Ballistic Missiles

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami Threatens Retaliation against Israel, Says: Collapse of Israel More Important than Nuclear Issue

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: We Have Denied Our Enemy Any Military Option

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: We Are Ready to Annihilate the Zionist Entity in the Future

IRGC Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: If Muslims Unite, US Political Breathing Space Will Be Limited

General Hossein Salami, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps: Israel Hangs between Life and Death; The US Is on a Slippery Slope

Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Air Force, General Hosein Salami: We Are Capable of Blocking Oil Export from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman with Our Missiles, "You Don't Need to Hear this From FOX News"

Former Top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Officer, Hosein Salami: Our "Security Belt" Covers a Range of 2,000 km. If Iran Wishes, It Can Cause Turbulence in the Region

