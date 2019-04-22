XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Releases 2018 Sustainability Report

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 22, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced the release of its first annual report on sustainability initiatives. The 2018 Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives in North America and Europe in key areas, such as safety, engagement, workplace inclusion and environmental protection. XPO intends to use its inaugural report as a baseline for future presentations.

Bradley Jacobs, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We believe that the only enduring way to succeed is by making meaningful contributions to the success of others. I'm pleased that our new Sustainability Report captures the cultural aspects of our commitment to economic and environmental performance. We'll continue to adhere to the highest standards of business conduct, while staying aligned with our values and the interests of our stakeholders."

XPO's 2018 Sustainability Report and 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (Europe) can be downloaded from https://sustainability.xpo.com (https://sustainability.xpo.com/).

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com.

