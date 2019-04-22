Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2019) - Bradsone Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Bucephalus Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Bucephalus Capital"), after receiving shareholder approval at its Annual and Special Meeting held on June 12, 2018.

Bucephalus Capital will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange with the stock symbol "BCA".

Bucephalus Capital has expanded its operations, beyond funding investments and bridge loans, to search for potential acquisitions. Bucephalus Capital also maintains its interest in Marathon Mortgage Corp., a Canadian based residential mortgage origination, sales and servicing business.

For more information, contact Lucas Ewart, CEO, Bucephalus Capital Corp. at 647.256-1994 or at www.bucephaluscapital.ca.

