Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Highlights
- Completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp on January 1, 2019, increasing total assets by $3.9 billion, total loans by $2.8 billion and total deposits by $3.1 billion
- Solid earnings of $37.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $52.0 million, or $1.19 per diluted share
- Organic loan growth of 7.2% for the quarter (annualized)
- Continued strong asset quality with credit metrics remaining at historically low levels
- Repurchased $10 million of Company stock through the Share Repurchase Program
- Increased the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.14 per share
"Our Company is off to a great start in 2019," said Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. "We completed the Guaranty acquisition on January 1st and are already beginning to see the benefits of adding this premier Colorado franchise to our footprint. The integration of the outstanding team and strategic locations has been smooth and our first quarter results reflect the beginnings of the value that is being added to our company." Brooks continued, "In addition, we had another solid quarter of earnings and continued strong credit metrics. Based on this performance, we were pleased to be able to return value to our shareholders through execution of our share repurchase program and by increasing our quarterly dividend."
First Quarter 2019 Operating Results
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income was $121.7 million for first quarter 2019 compared to $74.0 million for first quarter 2018 and $87.1 million for fourth quarter 2018, representing a 39.7% increase for the quarter. The increase in net interest income from the previous year and linked quarter was primarily due to increased average earning assets resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The acquisition of Integrity Bancshares in second quarter 2018 also contributed to the increase in net interest income from the prior year period.
- The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $4.7 billion and totaled $12.2 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $7.5 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and increased $3.5 billion compared to $8.7 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to $3.4 billion in earning assets acquired in the Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth. Earning assets of $718.9 million acquired in the Integrity transaction also contributed to the increase from the prior year.
- The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.17% for first quarter 2019 compared to 4.77% for first quarter 2018 and 5.15% for fourth quarter 2018. The increase from the prior year was due primarily to higher rates on interest-earning assets due to continued increases in the Fed Funds rate during these periods as well as increased acquired loan accretion due to the Guaranty acquisition. The small increase from the linked quarter is due to larger amounts of acquired loan accretion but was negatively impacted by Guaranty's acquired interest-earning assets, which had lower effective interest rates.
- The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.59% for first quarter 2019 compared to 1.05% for first quarter 2018 and 1.64% for fourth quarter 2018. The increase from the prior year is primarily due to higher rates offered on our deposits, primarily commercial money market accounts and certificates of deposit, resulting both from market competition and general increases in interest rates on deposit products tied to Fed Funds rates, as well as rate increases on short-term FHLB advances and junior subordinated debt. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily related to the interest-bearing liabilities acquired with the Guaranty acquisition, which had lower interest rates related to their deposit mix and subordinated debt.
- The net interest margin was 4.05% for first quarter 2019 compared to 4.00% for first quarter 2018 and 3.98% for fourth quarter 2018. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality was 4.01% for first quarter 2019 compared to 3.96% for first quarter 2018 and 3.93% for fourth quarter 2018. Excluding accretion related to the Guaranty acquisition interest rate mark, the net interest margin would have been 3.82% for first quarter 2019.
- Total noninterest income increased $7.0 million compared to first quarter 2018 and increased $6.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2018.
- The increase from the prior year primarily reflects increases of $2.4 million in service charges, $2.2 million in investment advisory and trust services, $620 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $1.6 million in other noninterest income all resulting primarily from the additional accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction. The investment management subsidiary and trust division were acquired with Guaranty. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to an increase in acquired loan recoveries during first quarter 2019.
- The increase from the linked quarter primarily reflects increases of $2.3 million in service charges, $2.2 million in investment advisory and trust services, $517 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $1.4 million in other noninterest income all resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to an increase in acquired loan recoveries during first quarter 2019. In addition, mortgage revenue of $3.1 million in first quarter 2019 compared to $3.4 million in the linked quarter was negatively impacted by our hedging loss of $369 thousand versus fourth quarter income of $394 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
- Total noninterest expense increased $41.6 million compared to first quarter 2018 and increased $34.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2018.
- The increase in noninterest expense compared to first quarter 2018 is due primarily to increases of $17.2 million in salaries and benefits, $3.3 million in occupancy expenses, $1.4 million in data processing, $1.9 million in amortization of other intangibles, $14.4 million in acquisition expenses and $1.9 million in other noninterest expense. The overall increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing, amortization of other intangibles and noninterest expense from the prior year is reflective of additional headcount, branch locations and accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction in January 2019 and the Integrity transaction in June 2018 as well as organic growth during the year. The increase in other noninterest expense is primarily due to higher deposit- and loan-related expenses for the year over year period. Salaries and benefits expense is also elevated due to severance and retention payments made or accrued totaling $3.2 million related primarily to the Guaranty transaction and our announced branch restructuring in second quarter 2019, as well as the Company's increase in the 401(k) contribution match in third quarter 2018. The increase in acquisition expenses in the first quarter was primarily due to $8.7 million in change in control payments as well as an increase in professional fees, contract termination fees, and conversion-related expenses related to Guaranty.
- The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to increases of $12.8 million in salaries and benefits, $2.5 million in occupancy, $876 thousand in data processing, $1.7 million in amortization of intangibles, $14.5 million in acquisition expenses and $1.2 million in other noninterest expense. The increases were primarily due to the acquisition of Guaranty and other increases as discussed above.
Provision for Loan Losses
- Provision for loan loss was $3.2 million for first quarter 2019, an increase of $529 thousand compared to $2.7 million for first quarter 2018 and an increase of $314 thousand compared to $2.9 million for fourth quarter 2018. Provision expense is primarily reflective of organic loan growth as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period.
- The allowance for loan losses was $46.5 million, or 0.43% of total loans at March 31, 2019, compared to $42.0 million, or 0.64% of total loans at March 31, 2018, and compared to $44.8 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The dollar increases from prior periods are primarily due to additional general reserves for organic loan growth. In addition, the decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from prior year reflects that loans acquired in the Guaranty and Integrity transactions were recorded at fair value without an allowance at acquisition date.
Income Taxes
- Federal income tax expense of $11.1 million was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an effective rate of 23.1% compared to tax expense of $6.8 million and an effective rate of 19.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and tax expense of $8.3 million and an effective rate of 19.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The higher effective tax rate in first quarter 2019 was due to $1.4 million in deductibility limitations related to the change in control payments made as part of the Guaranty transaction and $203 thousand in nondeductible acquisition expenses.
First Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
- Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $10.7 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018 and $6.5 billion at March 31, 2018. Loans held for investment increased $3.0 billion, or 38.5% for the quarter, $2.8 billion of which was acquired in the Guaranty acquisition. Loans held for investment increased $4.2 billion from March 31, 2018, or 63.8%, $3.4 billion of which was acquired in the Integrity and Guaranty acquisitions and $724.6 million of which was organic growth, or 11.1% for the year over year period. Organic loan growth for the first quarter 2019 was 7.2% on an annualized basis.
- Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $128.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $120.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of $7.0 million, or 5.8% for the quarter, and compared to $114.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $13.5 million, or 11.8% year over year. The change from the linked quarter and prior year quarter is reflective of increased mortgage loan market activity related to seasonality and fluctuating interest rates during the respective periods.
- Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2018 and $3.5 billion at March 31, 2018, or 53.3%, 52.3% and 52.4% of total loans, respectively.
Asset Quality
- Total nonperforming assets was unchanged at $16.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets at March 31, 2019, compared to $16.9 million or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and decreased from $20.5 million, or 0.23% of total assets at March 31, 2018.
- Total nonperforming loans decreased to $10.7 million, or 0.10% of total loans at March 31, 2019, from $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total loans at December 31, 2018, and from $14.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans at March 31, 2018.
- The unchanged position of nonperforming assets and the net decrease in nonperforming loans from the linked quarter is primarily due to payoffs of two nonaccrual single-family interim construction loans and one commercial real estate loan totaling $3.9 million, nonaccrual charge-offs totaling $402 thousand, and a $544 thousand nonaccrual residential real estate loan placed in foreclosure, offset by a $3.0 million commercial loan placed on nonaccrual status. In addition, during first quarter 2019, other real estate owned increased by three properties totaling $1.7 million as a result of the Guaranty acquisition as well as the addition noted above, off-set by a $436 thousand impairment.
- The decrease in nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans from the prior year is primarily due to a net decrease in nonaccrual loans of $4.2 million, offset by net additions of other real estate owned of $539 thousand for the year over year period.
- Charge-offs were 0.06% annualized in the first quarter 2019 compared to 0.01% annualized in both the linked quarter and the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were slightly increased in the first quarter primarily due to the charge-offs noted above in addition to a partial charge-off of an energy loan totaling $827 thousand which had been fully reserved in prior periods.
Deposits and Borrowings
- Total deposits were $11.2 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018 and compared to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2018. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to $3.1 billion of deposits acquired in the Guaranty acquisition as well as organic growth of $392.8 million, or 3.6% for the period. The increase in deposits from the prior year is due to $3.7 billion of deposits acquired in the Integrity and Guaranty acquisitions as well as organic growth of $742.9 million, or 10.9%, for the year over year period.
- Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $538.4 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $111.1 million from December 31, 2018 and a decrease of $79.2 million from March 31, 2018. The change in the linked quarter and prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity. The change in the linked quarter also reflects the addition of $40 million in subordinated debt assumed in the Guaranty acquisition as well as $21 million borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank.
Capital
- Independent Bank Group is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At March 31, 2019, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.60%, 9.33%, 10.07% and 11.96%, respectively, compared to 10.05%, 9.57%, 10.41%, and 12.58%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2019 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas, and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income", "adjusted earnings", "tangible book value", "tangible book value per common share", "adjusted efficiency ratio", "tangible common equity to tangible assets", "adjusted net interest margin", "return on tangible equity", "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for loan losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non- GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Data
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the quarter ended
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
Selected Income Statement Data
Interest income
|$
|155,576
|$
|112,805
|$
|109,289
|$
|97,082
|$
|88,114
Interest expense
|33,924
|25,697
|23,021
|18,173
|14,147
Net interest income
|121,652
|87,108
|86,268
|78,909
|73,967
Provision for loan losses
|3,224
|2,910
|1,525
|2,730
|2,695
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|118,428
|84,198
|84,743
|76,179
|71,272
Noninterest income
|16,424
|9,887
|12,749
|10,133
|9,455
Noninterest expense
|86,595
|51,848
|52,655
|49,158
|44,958
Income tax expense
|11,126
|8,273
|9,141
|7,519
|6,805
Net income
|37,131
|33,964
|35,696
|29,635
|28,964
Adjusted net income (1)
|52,028
|34,120
|36,593
|32,239
|29,231
Per Share Data (Common Stock)
Earnings:
Basic
|$
|0.85
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.02
Diluted
|0.85
|1.11
|1.17
|1.02
|1.02
Adjusted earnings:
Basic (1)
|1.19
|1.12
|1.20
|1.11
|1.03
Diluted (1)
|1.19
|1.12
|1.20
|1.11
|1.03
Dividends
|0.25
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.12
Book value
|51.17
|52.50
|51.42
|50.49
|47.76
Tangible book value (1)
|25.84
|27.44
|26.21
|25.23
|24.37
Common shares outstanding
|43,665,793
|30,600,582
|30,477,648
|30,468,413
|28,362,973
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (3)
|43,759,348
|30,503,062
|30,473,603
|29,065,426
|28,320,792
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3)
|43,759,348
|30,503,062
|30,563,717
|29,157,817
|28,426,145
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
|$
|14,145,383
|$
|9,849,965
|$
|9,891,464
|$
|10,017,037
|$
|8,811,014
Cash and cash equivalents
|431,799
|130,779
|290,170
|447,049
|398,102
Securities available for sale
|1,074,310
|685,350
|760,995
|791,065
|762,662
Loans held for sale
|22,598
|32,727
|27,730
|30,056
|28,017
Loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans
|10,692,183
|7,717,510
|7,554,124
|7,479,977
|6,527,681
Mortgage warehouse purchase loans
|251,258
|170,290
|150,267
|164,790
|124,700
Allowance for loan losses
|46,505
|44,802
|42,166
|43,308
|41,960
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,105,705
|766,839
|768,317
|769,630
|663,371
Other real estate owned
|6,018
|4,200
|4,610
|4,200
|5,463
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|3,089,794
|2,145,930
|2,235,377
|2,170,639
|1,836,929
Interest-bearing deposits
|8,149,632
|5,591,864
|5,547,475
|5,362,766
|4,957,731
Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures)
|538,425
|427,316
|482,207
|887,724
|617,636
Junior subordinated debentures
|53,676
|27,852
|27,803
|27,753
|27,704
Total stockholders' equity
|2,234,202
|1,606,433
|1,567,184
|1,538,269
|1,354,699
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Data
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the quarter ended
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
Selected Performance Metrics
Return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.35
|%
Return on average equity
|6.78
|8.51
|9.11
|8.38
|8.72
Return on tangible equity (4)
|13.55
|16.52
|18.01
|16.49
|17.19
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
|1.51
|1.35
|1.45
|1.41
|1.37
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
|9.51
|8.55
|9.34
|9.12
|8.80
Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4)
|18.98
|16.60
|18.47
|17.94
|17.34
Net interest margin
|4.05
|3.98
|3.94
|3.97
|4.00
Adjusted net interest margin (2)
|4.01
|3.93
|3.89
|3.93
|3.96
Efficiency ratio
|60.37
|51.91
|51.64
|53.64
|52.30
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|47.05
|51.26
|49.77
|49.50
|51.40
Credit Quality Ratios (5)
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.12
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.23
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment (6)
|0.10
|0.16
|0.14
|0.17
|0.23
Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate (6)
|0.16
|0.22
|0.20
|0.23
|0.31
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|433.82
|354.73
|395.37
|344.70
|281.20
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment (6)
|0.43
|0.58
|0.56
|0.58
|0.64
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.06
|0.01
|0.14
|0.08
|0.01
Capital Ratios
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|9.60
|%
|10.05
|%
|9.83
|%
|9.31
|%
|9.59
|%
Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.33
|9.57
|9.20
|9.71
|9.18
Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.07
|10.41
|10.20
|9.67
|10.00
Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.96
|12.58
|12.38
|11.85
|12.48
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|15.79
|16.31
|15.84
|15.36
|15.38
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.65
|9.24
|8.76
|8.31
|8.49
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes income recognized on acquired loans of $1,016, $967, $1,051, $954, and $739, respectively.
(3) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).
(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
(5) Nonperforming loans and assets excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality
(6) Excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2019
2018
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
145,531
$
83,275
Interest on taxable securities
5,450
2,903
Interest on nontaxable securities
2,225
1,193
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
2,370
743
Total interest income
155,576
88,114
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
27,842
9,799
Interest on FHLB advances
2,610
1,886
Interest on other borrowings and repurchase agreements
2,715
2,102
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
757
360
Total interest expense
33,924
14,147
Net interest income
121,652
73,967
Provision for loan losses
3,224
2,695
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
118,428
71,272
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,910
3,485
Investment management and trust
2,219
-
Mortgage banking revenue
3,093
3,414
Gain on sale of other real estate
-
60
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale
245
(224
)
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment
9
(8
)
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
1,359
739
Other
3,589
1,989
Total noninterest income
16,424
9,455
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
42,380
25,168
Occupancy
8,991
5,664
Data processing
3,769
2,405
FDIC assessment
1,248
741
Advertising and public relations
663
385
Communications
1,295
941
Other real estate owned expenses, net
71
90
Impairment of other real estate
436
85
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,235
1,331
Professional fees
1,170
1,119
Acquisition expense, including legal
14,987
545
Other
8,350
6,484
Total noninterest expense
86,595
44,958
Income before taxes
48,257
35,769
Income tax expense
11,126
6,805
Net income
$
37,131
$
28,964
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
2019
2018
Cash and due from banks
|$
|112,929
|$
|102,024
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|318,870
|28,755
Cash and cash equivalents
|431,799
|130,779
Certificates of deposit held in other banks
|1,487
|1,225
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,074,310
|685,350
Loans held for sale
|22,598
|32,727
Loans, net
|10,894,373
|7,839,695
Premises and equipment, net
|242,559
|167,866
Other real estate owned
|6,018
|4,200
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock
|31,461
|26,870
Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI)
|211,717
|129,521
Deferred tax asset
|18,512
|13,180
Goodwill
|992,380
|721,797
Other intangible assets, net
|113,325
|45,042
Other assets
|104,844
|51,713
Total assets
|$
|14,145,383
|$
|9,849,965
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
|$
|3,089,794
|$
|2,145,930
Interest-bearing
|8,149,632
|5,591,864
Total deposits
|11,239,426
|7,737,794
FHLB advances
|340,000
|290,000
Other borrowings
|198,425
|137,316
Junior subordinated debentures
|53,676
|27,852
Other liabilities
|79,654
|50,570
Total liabilities
|11,911,181
|8,243,532
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
|-
|-
Common stock
|437
|306
Additional paid-in capital
|1,920,723
|1,317,616
Retained earnings
|309,571
|296,816
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,471
|(8,305
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|2,234,202
|1,606,433
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,145,383
|$
|9,849,965
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis
Three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The analysis below shows average interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest earning assets and the average cost of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented.
Three months ended March 31,
2019
2018
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate (3)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate (3)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|10,708,761
|$
|145,531
|5.51
|%
|$
|6,549,083
|$
|83,275
|5.16
|%
Taxable securities
|772,782
|5,450
|2.86
|588,447
|2,903
|2.00
Nontaxable securities
|334,976
|2,225
|2.69
|189,429
|1,193
|2.55
Interest-bearing deposits and other
|380,062
|2,370
|2.53
|170,086
|743
|1.77
Total interest-earning assets
|12,196,581
|$
|155,576
|5.17
|7,497,045
|$
|88,114
|4.77
Noninterest-earning assets
|1,778,611
|1,178,551
Total assets
|$
|13,975,192
|$
|8,675,596
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking accounts
|$
|3,909,144
|$
|10,097
|1.05
|%
|$
|2,940,180
|$
|4,958
|0.68
|%
Savings accounts
|504,880
|325
|0.26
|280,301
|115
|0.17
Money market accounts
|1,899,263
|9,611
|2.05
|737,493
|2,621
|1.44
Certificates of deposit
|1,657,869
|7,809
|1.91
|875,052
|2,105
|0.98
Total deposits
|7,971,156
|27,842
|1.42
|4,833,026
|9,799
|0.82
FHLB advances
|446,029
|2,610
|2.37
|483,709
|1,886
|1.58
Other borrowings and repurchase agreements
|185,684
|2,715
|5.93
|137,798
|2,102
|6.19
Junior subordinated debentures
|53,659
|757
|5.72
|27,686
|360
|5.27
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,656,528
|33,924
|1.59
|5,482,219
|14,147
|1.05
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
|3,024,361
|1,829,955
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|74,770
|16,021
Stockholders' equity
|2,219,533
|1,347,401
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|13,975,192
|$
|8,675,596
Net interest income
|$
|121,652
|$
|73,967
Interest rate spread
|3.58
|%
|3.72
|%
Net interest margin (2)
|4.05
|4.00
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (4)
|$
|122,565
|4.08
|$
|74,421
|4.03
Average interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities
|140.89
|136.75
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.
(4) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio Composition
As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Totals loans by category
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Amount
% of Total
Amount
% of Total
Commercial (1)
|$
|1,982,470
|18.1
|%
|$
|1,361,104
|17.2
|%
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
|5,848,442
|53.3
|4,141,356
|52.3
Commercial construction, land and land development
|1,045,642
|9.5
|905,421
|11.4
Residential real estate (2)
|1,547,374
|14.1
|1,082,248
|13.7
Single-family interim construction
|373,398
|3.4
|331,748
|4.2
Agricultural
|97,704
|0.9
|66,638
|0.8
Consumer
|70,528
|0.7
|31,759
|0.4
Other
|481
|-
|253
|-
Total loans
|10,966,039
|100.0
|%
|7,920,527
|100.0
|%
Deferred loan fees
|(2,563
|)
|(3,303
|)
Allowance for loan losses
|(46,505
|)
|(44,802
|)
Total loans, net
|$
|10,916,971
|$
|7,872,422
(1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $251,258 and $170,290 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2) Includes loans held for sale at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 of $22,598 and $32,727, respectively.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
September 30, 2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Net Interest Income - Reported
(a)
|$
|121,652
|$
|87,108
|$
|86,268
|$
|78,909
|$
|73,967
Unexpected income recognized on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality
|(1,016
|)
|(967
|)
|(1,051
|)
|(954
|)
|(739
|)
Adjusted Net Interest Income
(b)
|120,636
|86,141
|85,217
|77,955
|73,228
Provision Expense - Reported
(c)
|3,224
|2,910
|1,525
|2,730
|2,695
Noninterest Income - Reported
(d)
|16,424
|9,887
|12,749
|10,133
|9,455
Gain on sale of OREO and repossessed assets
|-
|(56
|)
|(95
|)
|(58
|)
|(60
|)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|(245
|)
|232
|115
|10
|224
(Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment
|(9
|)
|-
|(220
|)
|89
|8
Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition
|(1,311
|)
|(109
|)
|(230
|)
|(336
|)
|(287
|)
Adjusted Noninterest Income
(e)
|14,859
|9,954
|12,319
|9,838
|9,340
Noninterest Expense - Reported
(f)
|86,595
|51,848
|52,655
|49,158
|44,958
OREO impairment
|(436
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(85
|)
IPO related stock grants
|-
|-
|-
|(11
|)
|(125
|)
Acquisition expense (4)
|(19,171
|)
|(1,094
|)
|(2,594
|)
|(4,296
|)
|(974
|)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
(g)
|66,988
|50,754
|50,061
|44,851
|43,774
Adjusted Net Income (1)
(b) - (c) + (e) - (g)
|$
|52,028
|$
|34,120
|$
|36,593
|$
|32,239
|$
|29,231
ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)
|1.51
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.37
|%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2)
|9.51
|%
|8.55
|%
|9.34
|%
|9.12
|%
|8.80
|%
Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2)
|18.98
|%
|16.60
|%
|18.47
|%
|17.94
|%
|17.34
|%
Total Average Assets
|$
|13,975,192
|$
|10,026,151
|$
|10,028,224
|$
|9,164,915
|$
|8,675,596
Total Average Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,219,533
|$
|1,582,860
|$
|1,554,502
|$
|1,418,536
|$
|1,347,401
Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (3)
|$
|1,111,668
|$
|815,533
|$
|786,126
|$
|720,653
|$
|683,525
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Amortization of other intangible assets
(h)
|$
|3,235
|$
|1,496
|$
|1,519
|$
|1,393
|$
|1,331
Reported Efficiency Ratio
(f - h) / (a + d)
|60.37
|%
|51.91
|%
|51.64
|%
|53.64
|%
|52.30
|%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(g - h) / (b + e)
|47.05
|%
|51.26
|%
|49.77
|%
|49.50
|%
|51.40
|%
(1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.3%, 19.6%, 20.4%, 19.8% and 19.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.
(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
(4) Acquisition expenses include $4,184 thousand, $608 thousand, $912 thousand, $852 thousand and $429 thousand, of compensation related expenses in addition to $14,987 thousand, $486 thousand, $1,682 thousand, $3,444 thousand and $545 thousand of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Tangible Common Equity
Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|2,234,202
|$
|1,606,433
Adjustments:
Goodwill
|(992,380
|)
|(721,797
|)
Other intangible assets, net
|(113,325
|)
|(45,042
|)
Tangible common equity
|$
|1,128,497
|$
|839,594
Tangible Assets
Total assets
|$
|14,145,383
|$
|9,849,965
Adjustments:
Goodwill
|(992,380
|)
|(721,797
|)
Other intangible assets, net
|(113,325
|)
|(45,042
|)
Tangible assets
|$
|13,039,678
|$
|9,083,126
Common shares outstanding
|43,665,793
|30,600,582
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.65
|%
|9.24
|%
Book value per common share
|$
|51.17
|$
|52.50
Tangible book value per common share
|25.84
|27.44
