Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $37.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $29.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $34.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp on January 1, 2019, increasing total assets by $3.9 billion, total loans by $2.8 billion and total deposits by $3.1 billion

Solid earnings of $37.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $52.0 million, or $1.19 per diluted share

Organic loan growth of 7.2% for the quarter (annualized)

Continued strong asset quality with credit metrics remaining at historically low levels

Repurchased $10 million of Company stock through the Share Repurchase Program

Increased the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.14 per share

"Our Company is off to a great start in 2019," said Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. "We completed the Guaranty acquisition on January 1st and are already beginning to see the benefits of adding this premier Colorado franchise to our footprint. The integration of the outstanding team and strategic locations has been smooth and our first quarter results reflect the beginnings of the value that is being added to our company." Brooks continued, "In addition, we had another solid quarter of earnings and continued strong credit metrics. Based on this performance, we were pleased to be able to return value to our shareholders through execution of our share repurchase program and by increasing our quarterly dividend."

First Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $121.7 million for first quarter 2019 compared to $74.0 million for first quarter 2018 and $87.1 million for fourth quarter 2018, representing a 39.7% increase for the quarter. The increase in net interest income from the previous year and linked quarter was primarily due to increased average earning assets resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The acquisition of Integrity Bancshares in second quarter 2018 also contributed to the increase in net interest income from the prior year period.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $4.7 billion and totaled $12.2 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $7.5 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and increased $3.5 billion compared to $8.7 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to $3.4 billion in earning assets acquired in the Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth. Earning assets of $718.9 million acquired in the Integrity transaction also contributed to the increase from the prior year.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.17% for first quarter 2019 compared to 4.77% for first quarter 2018 and 5.15% for fourth quarter 2018. The increase from the prior year was due primarily to higher rates on interest-earning assets due to continued increases in the Fed Funds rate during these periods as well as increased acquired loan accretion due to the Guaranty acquisition. The small increase from the linked quarter is due to larger amounts of acquired loan accretion but was negatively impacted by Guaranty's acquired interest-earning assets, which had lower effective interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.59% for first quarter 2019 compared to 1.05% for first quarter 2018 and 1.64% for fourth quarter 2018. The increase from the prior year is primarily due to higher rates offered on our deposits, primarily commercial money market accounts and certificates of deposit, resulting both from market competition and general increases in interest rates on deposit products tied to Fed Funds rates, as well as rate increases on short-term FHLB advances and junior subordinated debt. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily related to the interest-bearing liabilities acquired with the Guaranty acquisition, which had lower interest rates related to their deposit mix and subordinated debt.

The net interest margin was 4.05% for first quarter 2019 compared to 4.00% for first quarter 2018 and 3.98% for fourth quarter 2018. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality was 4.01% for first quarter 2019 compared to 3.96% for first quarter 2018 and 3.93% for fourth quarter 2018. Excluding accretion related to the Guaranty acquisition interest rate mark, the net interest margin would have been 3.82% for first quarter 2019.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased $7.0 million compared to first quarter 2018 and increased $6.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2018.

The increase from the prior year primarily reflects increases of $2.4 million in service charges, $2.2 million in investment advisory and trust services, $620 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $1.6 million in other noninterest income all resulting primarily from the additional accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction. The investment management subsidiary and trust division were acquired with Guaranty. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to an increase in acquired loan recoveries during first quarter 2019.

The increase from the linked quarter primarily reflects increases of $2.3 million in service charges, $2.2 million in investment advisory and trust services, $517 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $1.4 million in other noninterest income all resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to an increase in acquired loan recoveries during first quarter 2019. In addition, mortgage revenue of $3.1 million in first quarter 2019 compared to $3.4 million in the linked quarter was negatively impacted by our hedging loss of $369 thousand versus fourth quarter income of $394 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased $41.6 million compared to first quarter 2018 and increased $34.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2018.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to first quarter 2018 is due primarily to increases of $17.2 million in salaries and benefits, $3.3 million in occupancy expenses, $1.4 million in data processing, $1.9 million in amortization of other intangibles, $14.4 million in acquisition expenses and $1.9 million in other noninterest expense. The overall increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing, amortization of other intangibles and noninterest expense from the prior year is reflective of additional headcount, branch locations and accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction in January 2019 and the Integrity transaction in June 2018 as well as organic growth during the year. The increase in other noninterest expense is primarily due to higher deposit- and loan-related expenses for the year over year period. Salaries and benefits expense is also elevated due to severance and retention payments made or accrued totaling $3.2 million related primarily to the Guaranty transaction and our announced branch restructuring in second quarter 2019, as well as the Company's increase in the 401(k) contribution match in third quarter 2018. The increase in acquisition expenses in the first quarter was primarily due to $8.7 million in change in control payments as well as an increase in professional fees, contract termination fees, and conversion-related expenses related to Guaranty.

The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to increases of $12.8 million in salaries and benefits, $2.5 million in occupancy, $876 thousand in data processing, $1.7 million in amortization of intangibles, $14.5 million in acquisition expenses and $1.2 million in other noninterest expense. The increases were primarily due to the acquisition of Guaranty and other increases as discussed above.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan loss was $3.2 million for first quarter 2019, an increase of $529 thousand compared to $2.7 million for first quarter 2018 and an increase of $314 thousand compared to $2.9 million for fourth quarter 2018. Provision expense is primarily reflective of organic loan growth as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period.

The allowance for loan losses was $46.5 million, or 0.43% of total loans at March 31, 2019, compared to $42.0 million, or 0.64% of total loans at March 31, 2018, and compared to $44.8 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The dollar increases from prior periods are primarily due to additional general reserves for organic loan growth. In addition, the decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from prior year reflects that loans acquired in the Guaranty and Integrity transactions were recorded at fair value without an allowance at acquisition date.

Income Taxes

Federal income tax expense of $11.1 million was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an effective rate of 23.1% compared to tax expense of $6.8 million and an effective rate of 19.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and tax expense of $8.3 million and an effective rate of 19.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The higher effective tax rate in first quarter 2019 was due to $1.4 million in deductibility limitations related to the change in control payments made as part of the Guaranty transaction and $203 thousand in nondeductible acquisition expenses.

First Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $10.7 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018 and $6.5 billion at March 31, 2018. Loans held for investment increased $3.0 billion, or 38.5% for the quarter, $2.8 billion of which was acquired in the Guaranty acquisition. Loans held for investment increased $4.2 billion from March 31, 2018, or 63.8%, $3.4 billion of which was acquired in the Integrity and Guaranty acquisitions and $724.6 million of which was organic growth, or 11.1% for the year over year period. Organic loan growth for the first quarter 2019 was 7.2% on an annualized basis.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $128.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $120.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of $7.0 million, or 5.8% for the quarter, and compared to $114.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $13.5 million, or 11.8% year over year. The change from the linked quarter and prior year quarter is reflective of increased mortgage loan market activity related to seasonality and fluctuating interest rates during the respective periods.

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2018 and $3.5 billion at March 31, 2018, or 53.3%, 52.3% and 52.4% of total loans, respectively.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets was unchanged at $16.9 million, or 0.12% of total assets at March 31, 2019, compared to $16.9 million or 0.17% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and decreased from $20.5 million, or 0.23% of total assets at March 31, 2018.

Total nonperforming loans decreased to $10.7 million, or 0.10% of total loans at March 31, 2019, from $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total loans at December 31, 2018, and from $14.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans at March 31, 2018.

The unchanged position of nonperforming assets and the net decrease in nonperforming loans from the linked quarter is primarily due to payoffs of two nonaccrual single-family interim construction loans and one commercial real estate loan totaling $3.9 million, nonaccrual charge-offs totaling $402 thousand, and a $544 thousand nonaccrual residential real estate loan placed in foreclosure, offset by a $3.0 million commercial loan placed on nonaccrual status. In addition, during first quarter 2019, other real estate owned increased by three properties totaling $1.7 million as a result of the Guaranty acquisition as well as the addition noted above, off-set by a $436 thousand impairment.

The decrease in nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans from the prior year is primarily due to a net decrease in nonaccrual loans of $4.2 million, offset by net additions of other real estate owned of $539 thousand for the year over year period.

Charge-offs were 0.06% annualized in the first quarter 2019 compared to 0.01% annualized in both the linked quarter and the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were slightly increased in the first quarter primarily due to the charge-offs noted above in addition to a partial charge-off of an energy loan totaling $827 thousand which had been fully reserved in prior periods.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $11.2 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2018 and compared to $6.8 billion at March 31, 2018. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to $3.1 billion of deposits acquired in the Guaranty acquisition as well as organic growth of $392.8 million, or 3.6% for the period. The increase in deposits from the prior year is due to $3.7 billion of deposits acquired in the Integrity and Guaranty acquisitions as well as organic growth of $742.9 million, or 10.9%, for the year over year period.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $538.4 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $111.1 million from December 31, 2018 and a decrease of $79.2 million from March 31, 2018. The change in the linked quarter and prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity. The change in the linked quarter also reflects the addition of $40 million in subordinated debt assumed in the Guaranty acquisition as well as $21 million borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank.

Capital

Independent Bank Group is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At March 31, 2019, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.60%, 9.33%, 10.07% and 11.96%, respectively, compared to 10.05%, 9.57%, 10.41%, and 12.58%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2019 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas, and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Independent Bank Group's first quarter earnings announcement will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT)

Forward-Looking Statements

The numbers as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are unaudited. From time to time, our comments and releases may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "forecast," "guidance," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," "will," "will continue," "will remain," variations on such words or phrases, or similar references to future occurrences or events in future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of the Company or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect our future financial results and performance and could cause such results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the Company's ability to sustain its current internal growth rate and total growth rate; (2) changes in geopolitical, business and economic events, occurrences and conditions, including changes in rates of inflation or deflation, nationally, regionally and in the Company's target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado; (3) worsening business and economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company's target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado, and the geographic areas in those states in which the Company operates; (4) the Company's dependence on its management team and its ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel; (5) the concentration of the Company's business within its geographic areas of operation in Texas and Colorado; (6) changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates and loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs; (7) concentration of the loan portfolio of Independent Bank, before and after the completion of acquisitions of financial institutions, in commercial and residential real estate loans and changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of commercial and residential real estate; (8) the ability of Independent Bank to make loans with acceptable net interest margins and levels of risk of repayment and to otherwise invest in assets at acceptable yields and presenting acceptable investment risks; (9) inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates that the managements of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that it acquires make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; (10) lack of liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount of sources of liquidity, that the Company currently has; (11) material increases or decreases in the amount of deposits held by Independent Bank or other financial institutions that the Company acquires and the cost of those deposits; (12) the Company's access to the debt and equity markets and the overall cost of funding its operations; (13) regulatory requirements to maintain minimum capital levels or maintenance of capital at levels sufficient to support the Company's anticipated growth; (14) changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of the loans and deposits of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires and the net interest income of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires; (15) fluctuations in the market value and liquidity of the securities the Company holds for sale, including as a result of changes in market interest rates; (16) effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial, investment and insurance services; (17) the institution and outcome of, and costs associated with, litigation and other legal proceedings against one of more of the Company, Independent Bank and financial institutions that the Company acquires or to which any of such entities is subject; (18) the occurrence of market conditions adversely affecting the financial industry generally; (19) the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by the Company's regulators, and changes in federal government policies; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB, as the case may be; (21) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (22) changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; (23) the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism (including cyber attacks) or other catastrophic events, including storms, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, that may affect general economic conditions; (24) the Company's actual cost savings resulting from previous or future acquisitions are less than expected, it is unable to realize those cost savings as soon as expected, or it incurs additional or unexpected costs; (25) the Company's revenues after previous or future acquisitions are less than expected; (26) the liquidity of, and changes in the amounts and sources of liquidity available to, the Company, before and after the acquisition of any financial institutions that the Company acquires; (27) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption before and after the Company's completed acquisitions, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than the Company expected; (28) the effects of the combination of the operations of financial institutions that the Company acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future with the Company's operations and the operations of Independent Bank, the effects of the integration of such operations being unsuccessful, and the effects of such integration being more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or not yielding the cost savings that the Company expects; (29) the impact of investments that the Company or Independent Bank may have made or may make and the changes in the value of those investments; (30) the quality of the assets of financial institutions and companies that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future being different than the Company determined or determine in its due diligence investigation in connection with the acquisition of such financial institutions and any inadequacy of loan loss reserves relating to, and exposure to unrecoverable losses on, loans acquired; (31) the Company's ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions to sustain its growth, to expand its presence in its markets and to enter new markets; (32) technology-related changes are harder to make or are more expensive than expected; (33) attacks on the security of, and breaches of, the Company or Independent Bank's digital information systems, the costs the Company or Independent Bank incur to provide security against such attacks and any costs and liability the Company or Independent Bank incurs in connection with any breach of those systems; (34) the potential impact of technology and "FinTech" entities on the banking industry generally; (35) our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (36) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other reports and statements filed by the Company with the SEC as well as those described in Guaranty Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, and other reports and statements filed by Guaranty Bancorp with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income", "adjusted earnings", "tangible book value", "tangible book value per common share", "adjusted efficiency ratio", "tangible common equity to tangible assets", "adjusted net interest margin", "return on tangible equity", "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for loan losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non- GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 155,576 $ 112,805 $ 109,289 $ 97,082 $ 88,114 Interest expense 33,924 25,697 23,021 18,173 14,147 Net interest income 121,652 87,108 86,268 78,909 73,967 Provision for loan losses 3,224 2,910 1,525 2,730 2,695 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 118,428 84,198 84,743 76,179 71,272 Noninterest income 16,424 9,887 12,749 10,133 9,455 Noninterest expense 86,595 51,848 52,655 49,158 44,958 Income tax expense 11,126 8,273 9,141 7,519 6,805 Net income 37,131 33,964 35,696 29,635 28,964 Adjusted net income (1) 52,028 34,120 36,593 32,239 29,231 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 0.85 $ 1.11 $ 1.17 $ 1.02 $ 1.02 Diluted 0.85 1.11 1.17 1.02 1.02 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.19 1.12 1.20 1.11 1.03 Diluted (1) 1.19 1.12 1.20 1.11 1.03 Dividends 0.25 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.12 Book value 51.17 52.50 51.42 50.49 47.76 Tangible book value (1) 25.84 27.44 26.21 25.23 24.37 Common shares outstanding 43,665,793 30,600,582 30,477,648 30,468,413 28,362,973 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (3) 43,759,348 30,503,062 30,473,603 29,065,426 28,320,792 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3) 43,759,348 30,503,062 30,563,717 29,157,817 28,426,145 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 14,145,383 $ 9,849,965 $ 9,891,464 $ 10,017,037 $ 8,811,014 Cash and cash equivalents 431,799 130,779 290,170 447,049 398,102 Securities available for sale 1,074,310 685,350 760,995 791,065 762,662 Loans held for sale 22,598 32,727 27,730 30,056 28,017 Loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans 10,692,183 7,717,510 7,554,124 7,479,977 6,527,681 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 251,258 170,290 150,267 164,790 124,700 Allowance for loan losses 46,505 44,802 42,166 43,308 41,960 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,105,705 766,839 768,317 769,630 663,371 Other real estate owned 6,018 4,200 4,610 4,200 5,463 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,089,794 2,145,930 2,235,377 2,170,639 1,836,929 Interest-bearing deposits 8,149,632 5,591,864 5,547,475 5,362,766 4,957,731 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 538,425 427,316 482,207 887,724 617,636 Junior subordinated debentures 53,676 27,852 27,803 27,753 27,704 Total stockholders' equity 2,234,202 1,606,433 1,567,184 1,538,269 1,354,699

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.34 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.35 % Return on average equity 6.78 8.51 9.11 8.38 8.72 Return on tangible equity (4) 13.55 16.52 18.01 16.49 17.19 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.51 1.35 1.45 1.41 1.37 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 9.51 8.55 9.34 9.12 8.80 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 18.98 16.60 18.47 17.94 17.34 Net interest margin 4.05 3.98 3.94 3.97 4.00 Adjusted net interest margin (2) 4.01 3.93 3.89 3.93 3.96 Efficiency ratio 60.37 51.91 51.64 53.64 52.30 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 47.05 51.26 49.77 49.50 51.40 Credit Quality Ratios (5) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment (6) 0.10 0.16 0.14 0.17 0.23 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate (6) 0.16 0.22 0.20 0.23 0.31 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 433.82 354.73 395.37 344.70 281.20 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment (6) 0.43 0.58 0.56 0.58 0.64 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.06 0.01 0.14 0.08 0.01 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.60 % 10.05 % 9.83 % 9.31 % 9.59 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.33 9.57 9.20 9.71 9.18 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.07 10.41 10.20 9.67 10.00 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.96 12.58 12.38 11.85 12.48 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 15.79 16.31 15.84 15.36 15.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.65 9.24 8.76 8.31 8.49

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes income recognized on acquired loans of $1,016, $967, $1,051, $954, and $739, respectively.

(3) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Nonperforming loans and assets excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality

(6) Excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 145,531 $ 83,275 Interest on taxable securities 5,450 2,903 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,225 1,193 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 2,370 743 Total interest income 155,576 88,114 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 27,842 9,799 Interest on FHLB advances 2,610 1,886 Interest on other borrowings and repurchase agreements 2,715 2,102 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 757 360 Total interest expense 33,924 14,147 Net interest income 121,652 73,967 Provision for loan losses 3,224 2,695 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 118,428 71,272 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,910 3,485 Investment management and trust 2,219 - Mortgage banking revenue 3,093 3,414 Gain on sale of other real estate - 60 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 245 (224 ) Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 9 (8 ) Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,359 739 Other 3,589 1,989 Total noninterest income 16,424 9,455 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 42,380 25,168 Occupancy 8,991 5,664 Data processing 3,769 2,405 FDIC assessment 1,248 741 Advertising and public relations 663 385 Communications 1,295 941 Other real estate owned expenses, net 71 90 Impairment of other real estate 436 85 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,235 1,331 Professional fees 1,170 1,119 Acquisition expense, including legal 14,987 545 Other 8,350 6,484 Total noninterest expense 86,595 44,958 Income before taxes 48,257 35,769 Income tax expense 11,126 6,805 Net income $ 37,131 $ 28,964

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 112,929 $ 102,024 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 318,870 28,755 Cash and cash equivalents 431,799 130,779 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 1,487 1,225 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,074,310 685,350 Loans held for sale 22,598 32,727 Loans, net 10,894,373 7,839,695 Premises and equipment, net 242,559 167,866 Other real estate owned 6,018 4,200 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 31,461 26,870 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 211,717 129,521 Deferred tax asset 18,512 13,180 Goodwill 992,380 721,797 Other intangible assets, net 113,325 45,042 Other assets 104,844 51,713 Total assets $ 14,145,383 $ 9,849,965 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,089,794 $ 2,145,930 Interest-bearing 8,149,632 5,591,864 Total deposits 11,239,426 7,737,794 FHLB advances 340,000 290,000 Other borrowings 198,425 137,316 Junior subordinated debentures 53,676 27,852 Other liabilities 79,654 50,570 Total liabilities 11,911,181 8,243,532 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 437 306 Additional paid-in capital 1,920,723 1,317,616 Retained earnings 309,571 296,816 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,471 (8,305 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,234,202 1,606,433 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,145,383 $ 9,849,965

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest earning assets and the average cost of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (3) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (3) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 10,708,761 $ 145,531 5.51 % $ 6,549,083 $ 83,275 5.16 % Taxable securities 772,782 5,450 2.86 588,447 2,903 2.00 Nontaxable securities 334,976 2,225 2.69 189,429 1,193 2.55 Interest-bearing deposits and other 380,062 2,370 2.53 170,086 743 1.77 Total interest-earning assets 12,196,581 $ 155,576 5.17 7,497,045 $ 88,114 4.77 Noninterest-earning assets 1,778,611 1,178,551 Total assets $ 13,975,192 $ 8,675,596 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 3,909,144 $ 10,097 1.05 % $ 2,940,180 $ 4,958 0.68 % Savings accounts 504,880 325 0.26 280,301 115 0.17 Money market accounts 1,899,263 9,611 2.05 737,493 2,621 1.44 Certificates of deposit 1,657,869 7,809 1.91 875,052 2,105 0.98 Total deposits 7,971,156 27,842 1.42 4,833,026 9,799 0.82 FHLB advances 446,029 2,610 2.37 483,709 1,886 1.58 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 185,684 2,715 5.93 137,798 2,102 6.19 Junior subordinated debentures 53,659 757 5.72 27,686 360 5.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,656,528 33,924 1.59 5,482,219 14,147 1.05 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 3,024,361 1,829,955 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 74,770 16,021 Stockholders' equity 2,219,533 1,347,401 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,975,192 $ 8,675,596 Net interest income $ 121,652 $ 73,967 Interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (2) 4.05 4.00 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (4) $ 122,565 4.08 $ 74,421 4.03 Average interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 140.89 136.75

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

(4) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio Composition

As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Totals loans by category March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1) $ 1,982,470 18.1 % $ 1,361,104 17.2 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 5,848,442 53.3 4,141,356 52.3 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,045,642 9.5 905,421 11.4 Residential real estate (2) 1,547,374 14.1 1,082,248 13.7 Single-family interim construction 373,398 3.4 331,748 4.2 Agricultural 97,704 0.9 66,638 0.8 Consumer 70,528 0.7 31,759 0.4 Other 481 - 253 - Total loans 10,966,039 100.0 % 7,920,527 100.0 % Deferred loan fees (2,563 ) (3,303 ) Allowance for loan losses (46,505 ) (44,802 ) Total loans, net $ 10,916,971 $ 7,872,422

(1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $251,258 and $170,290 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes loans held for sale at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 of $22,598 and $32,727, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 121,652 $ 87,108 $ 86,268 $ 78,909 $ 73,967 Unexpected income recognized on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality (1,016 ) (967 ) (1,051 ) (954 ) (739 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 120,636 86,141 85,217 77,955 73,228 Provision Expense - Reported (c) 3,224 2,910 1,525 2,730 2,695 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 16,424 9,887 12,749 10,133 9,455 Gain on sale of OREO and repossessed assets - (56 ) (95 ) (58 ) (60 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities (245 ) 232 115 10 224 (Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment (9 ) - (220 ) 89 8 Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (1,311 ) (109 ) (230 ) (336 ) (287 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 14,859 9,954 12,319 9,838 9,340 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 86,595 51,848 52,655 49,158 44,958 OREO impairment (436 ) - - - (85 ) IPO related stock grants - - - (11 ) (125 ) Acquisition expense (4) (19,171 ) (1,094 ) (2,594 ) (4,296 ) (974 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 66,988 50,754 50,061 44,851 43,774 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b) - (c) + (e) - (g) $ 52,028 $ 34,120 $ 36,593 $ 32,239 $ 29,231 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2) 1.51 % 1.35 % 1.45 % 1.41 % 1.37 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2) 9.51 % 8.55 % 9.34 % 9.12 % 8.80 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2) 18.98 % 16.60 % 18.47 % 17.94 % 17.34 % Total Average Assets $ 13,975,192 $ 10,026,151 $ 10,028,224 $ 9,164,915 $ 8,675,596 Total Average Stockholders' Equity $ 2,219,533 $ 1,582,860 $ 1,554,502 $ 1,418,536 $ 1,347,401 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (3) $ 1,111,668 $ 815,533 $ 786,126 $ 720,653 $ 683,525 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (h) $ 3,235 $ 1,496 $ 1,519 $ 1,393 $ 1,331 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - h) / (a + d) 60.37 % 51.91 % 51.64 % 53.64 % 52.30 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - h) / (b + e) 47.05 % 51.26 % 49.77 % 49.50 % 51.40 %

(1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.3%, 19.6%, 20.4%, 19.8% and 19.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.

(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(4) Acquisition expenses include $4,184 thousand, $608 thousand, $912 thousand, $852 thousand and $429 thousand, of compensation related expenses in addition to $14,987 thousand, $486 thousand, $1,682 thousand, $3,444 thousand and $545 thousand of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,234,202 $ 1,606,433 Adjustments: Goodwill (992,380 ) (721,797 ) Other intangible assets, net (113,325 ) (45,042 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,128,497 $ 839,594 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 14,145,383 $ 9,849,965 Adjustments: Goodwill (992,380 ) (721,797 ) Other intangible assets, net (113,325 ) (45,042 ) Tangible assets $ 13,039,678 $ 9,083,126 Common shares outstanding 43,665,793 30,600,582 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65 % 9.24 % Book value per common share $ 51.17 $ 52.50 Tangible book value per common share 25.84 27.44

