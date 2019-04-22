Protected Media Provides Cyber Security Traffic Verification for AdKernel

AdKernel Selects Protected Media to Defend Inventory Against Ad Fraud

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2019 / AdKernel, a leading ad technology platform provider, announced today the deep integration of Protected Media, the leading mobile advertising traffic verification provider, into its white-label RTB trading solution.

Utilizing both Protected Media's pre-bid and post-bid solutions, AdKernel's customers can now examine traffic quality at multiple levels. The Pre-bid solution enables them to block only the portion of traffic that is fraudulent based on post-bid data, without canceling out a supply partner altogether, while the Post-bid solution provides detailed detection revealing the mechanics of the ad fraud schemes.

'By rolling out our pre-bid and post-bid traffic verification solutions, AdKernel is demonstrating their commitment to providing clean traffic to their customers,' adds Amichai Zuntz, EVP Sales & Business Development at Protected Media. 'Our cyber security powered solutions provide AdKernel and their customers with extensive classifications in order to decipher their traffic quality accurately at the impression level.'

'Given our unique position supplying technology for various types of businesses in the RTB ecosystem, we are extremely motivated to provide deep integrations for partners like Protected Media to empower better and faster fraud analysis and to improve the tools and controls available to everyone within the supply chain,' says AdKernel's CEO, Eugene Peresvyetov.

About Protected Media

Protected Media is the leading provider of mobile advertising verification. Protected Media's mobile-first technology is based on network security methodologies combined with machine learning and AI techniques to identify fraudulent traffic, unviewable impressions and brand safety threats with impression level granularity. Established in 2014 by cyber security experts and adtech veterans, Protected Media is committed to combating ad fraud - the $20B annual theft of digital advertising budgets and consumer data. With Protected Media, brands, agencies, DSPs and networks can uncover the mechanics behind fraud schemes to create actionable results.

About AdKernel

AdKernel is a provider of cutting-edge ad technology that empowers clients to build robust and scalable SSPs, DSPs and RTB exchanges on top of a worldwide ad cloud infrastructure. Providing customizable services for over 300 SSPs, DSPs, RTB Exchanges, ad networks and agencies based on their high-speed architecture, their services are used to intelligently manage over 250 billion ad requests per day. Established in 2010, it is headquartered in Delaware, with offices in New Jersey, Ukraine and Israel.

