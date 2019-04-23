Interact Secures UK's Highest Official Accolade for Business Success as Winner of Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade

MANCHESTER, England, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interact, global provider of enterprise intranet software, is honoured to receive the recognition in light of a 130% increase in international revenue generated in the last three years.

Interact Software is honoured to be named the winner of the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category for 2019.

The announcement follows approval by Her Majesty The Queen of recommendations set out by the Prime Minister and a dedicated Advisory Committee. Winners each receive an official grant of appointment.

Awarded to companies for outstanding achievement in various areas including international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious of their kind in the UK and are globally recognised. Now in their 54th year, the awards have a history of recognising exceptional UK businesses.

Interact was selected for the honour following remarkable performance and growth after expanding into the international market. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the company also has a dedicated office in New York, US, which opened in 2014. In the last three years alone, Interact has seen a 130% increase in international revenue generated.

The organisation's ability to grow so rapidly overseas can be attributed to solid foundations built in the UK. Despite strong international growth, their headquarters remain UK-based where they continue to reinvest revenue in domestic operations to propel them further forward, particularly through the employment of more staff to work on product innovation.

Interact partners recognised and global brands including Travelex, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Lush, Equinox and the European Central Bank. The company serves over 1 million users worldwide, operating throughout the US and Canada, EMEA, and Australia.

"This achievement is a testament to all the hard work and commitment shown by our team and marks our commitment to growing Interact both here in the UK and worldwide," says Interact CEO, Simon Dance.

"Our mission is to inform and connect every organisation's greatest asset: its people. In today's global economy, this is more important than ever. By combining innovative technology and a deep understanding of the common challenges facing international organisations, Interact has gone from strength to strength.

"We are thrilled to receive this esteemed award and extremely grateful to our staff and customers for being a part of this incredible journey. It's a real honour for Interact."

Interact is a global enterprise software company that serves intranet software to millions of users. We specialize in solving internal communication and collaboration challenges by combining our sophisticated intranet software with outstanding professional services, focusing on developing long-term strategic partnerships with our customers. Interact has offices in Manchester and New York, and operates across the whole of the US and Canada, EMEA, and Australia.

