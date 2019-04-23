

















Amanda Benfell Head of PR & Press +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

WARC has today released the results of Asia's 'Best of the Best', a report showcasing the region's top campaigns and best all-round performing Asian agencies and brands across creativity, effectiveness and media excellence based on the results of this year's WARC Rankings.WARC Rankings, successor to the Gunn Report and WARC 100, tracks the results of the most prestigious and rigorous creative, effectiveness and media award shows in the world, as determined by the industry, to provide a global and independent benchmark of marketing success.To compile Asia's Best of the Best 2019, WARC has combined Asia's results from each of this year's WARC Rankings -- Creative 100, Effective 100, Media 100 -- compiled from performances in award shows during 2018.Whilst Mindshare Shanghai takes the top spot for the best agency in Asia across the WARC Rankings, there are six Indian agencies in the top ten.The majority of the Indian campaigns from the Asian rankings deal with societal issues such as hygiene, disabilities and illness, and gender discrimination. One standout campaign from India is Carvaan's Let's Make Viral Products Instead!, which ranks #1 in the Asian rankings as well as in the overall Effective 100 rankings.KFC has been ranked the best brand overall with campaigns featuring in two of the three Asia rankings. This boosts its owner Yum! Brands into second place in the top Advertisers table through the performance of a range of brands including Lifebuoy and Marmite.Amy Rodgers, Managing Editor, Research & Rankings, WARC, says: "We've deep-dived into the rankings putting a spotlight on the campaigns, and the companies behind them, that champion Asia's ad industry across creativity, effectiveness and media innovation. These successes will provide inspiration that will lead to future triumphs in such a culturally rich and diverse region."About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenessWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.