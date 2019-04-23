This new partnership, SGS-ALLION Automotive Communications, will provide world-class one-stop testing, inspection and certification solutions for emerging Internet of Vehicles (IoV) supply chains. This JV spans the fields of automotive electronics, network communications, software development and other IoV technologies.

With the evolution of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI and big data, automakers are facing challenges tapping into the intelligent and connected vehicle market to address a lack of global standards and regulations. Often automakers must work with different testing, verification and certification partners during R&D. SGS-ALLION Automotive Communications creates a one-stop technological shop, removing the need to work with different third-party organizations. Services include:

Logo certification (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, HDMI, etc.)

Product compatibility

Voice recognition

Signal measurement

Software verification, as well as wireless & RF testing such as 5G communication, Cellular V2X, DSRC V2X, NB-IoT

Foreign telecommunications operators network authentication

Automotive safety and mechanical reliability

Environmental simulation verification

Automotive EMC and many other fields

Leveraging its expertise of the relevant international standards, regulations and extensive experience, SGS Allion Automotive Communications will also provide a variety of customized solutions for the automotive industry. In addition to serving traditional automotive electronics and OEMs, it can provide automotive application verification and testing services for automotive communications, home communication systems, and center console navigation.

Mr. Summer Chien, CEO of Allion Labs and Chairman of SGS-ALLION Automotive Communications said: "I am glad that Allion Labs and SGS can co-found this company. It will maximize the advantages of both parties in the field of testing and certification."

Mr. Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS Group, said: "SGS and Allion Labs share the same vision for the global testing, verification and certification market. This partnership represents a milestone in our existing global strategic alliance that will strengthen over the long term."

SGS and Allion created a global strategic alliance by becoming exclusive partners in vehicle network communication, software compatibility and other testing areas in Taiwan, Japan and North America. The establishment of SGS-ALLION Automotive Communications extends this alliance to the Chinese market. The two parties will continue to explore expanding to new markets in Asia, Europe and America.

Mr. Joe Chen, Regional Director of SGS Greater China and Japan Wireless Communications Division and General Manager of SGS-ALLION Automotive Communication commented, "SGS-ALLION Automotive Communications is a new company, but we can leverage the strength of our technical resources and laboratory networks of our parent companies; SGS and Allion labs in China and the Asia Pacific region. To the automotive and IoV industry, SGS-ALLION Automotive Communications is definitely one of the best partners offering the most comprehensive qualifications and in-depth industry experience."

About SGS in China

SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co. Ltd. was founded in 1991 as a joint venture between SGS Group and China Standard Science and Technology Group. With an extensive network of 78 branches and more than 150 laboratories we have more than 15,000 professionals working for us. In China, SGS' service covers various industries such as textiles & garments, toys & children's products, houseware & sundries, electrical & electronics, agriculture & food, life sciences, cosmetics, personal care & household, petrochemicals, minerals, environment, industrial, transportation and e-commence. Leverage globalized technology strength and wide-spread local service networks, SGS always innovates our services to bring best-in-class testing, inspection, certification and training services to build trust between trading partners, governments and public organizations, and ultimately to help our customers achieve sustainable business success in local and global market.

About Allion Labs

Allion Labs is a reputable organization specialized in IT electronic product testing, and the first professional laboratory to introduce the concept of "AIoT testing". Headquartered in Taiwan, it has branches in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Europe, Japan, and Korea. It is the certified test laboratory authorized by many well-known international standards associations including Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, OCF, USB-IF, HDMI, and VESA. Allion Labs offers over 30 standard certification services. Moreover, it provides a variety of customized verification services such as product performance evaluation, quality management and interoperability to meet the testing needs of "fast", "convenient" and "high quality" at all stages of product development.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.