sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,32 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LCQJ ISIN: NL0000335578 Ticker-Symbol: AOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BINCKBANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BINCKBANK NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,22
6,385
08:09
6,33
6,39
08:07
23.04.2019 | 07:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

BinckBank N.V. trading update first quarter 2019

"Progress of the Saxo Bank public offer process in line with expectations"

  • Net earnings per share 19Q1 € 0.05 (18Q4: € 0.12; 18Q1: € 0.13)
  • Number of transactions 19Q1 3% lower than 18Q1 and 2% lower than 18Q4
  • In 19Q1 assets under management increased with € 69 million to € 959 million on a net basis
  • Progress of the recommended public cash offer by Saxo Bank of € 6.35 cum dividend for each issued and outstanding share of BinckBank (the Offer) in line with expectations
Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2242177/884828.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)