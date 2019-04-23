BinckBank N.V. trading update first quarter 2019

"Progress of the Saxo Bank public offer process in line with expectations"

Net earnings per share 19Q1 € 0.05 (18Q4: € 0.12; 18Q1: € 0.13)

Number of transactions 19Q1 3% lower than 18Q1 and 2% lower than 18Q4

In 19Q1 assets under management increased with € 69 million to € 959 million on a net basis

Progress of the recommended public cash offer by Saxo Bank of € 6.35 cum dividend for each issued and outstanding share of BinckBank (the Offer) in line with expectations

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2242177/884828.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

