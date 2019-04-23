The global urethral dilator market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005607/en/

The global urethral dilator market will post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

It is a chronic disease in which the urethral opening becomes narrow due to genetic disorders, scars, injuries, and infections such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The growing number of treatments for prostate cancer, kidney stones, obesity, and other medical conditions require urethral dilators, which is propelling the demand for urethral stricture treatments. Further, easy insertion and removal of stents and catheters using dilators, without major surgeries, is also driving the adoption of urethral stricture treatment.

As per Technavio, increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global urethral dilator market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global urethral dilator market: Increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments

Minimally invasive procedures are gaining immense popularity for diagnosing and treating urological conditions, such as diseases of the kidney, bladder, and prostate. Small tools via tiny keyhole cuts are inserted to diagnose and treat kidney stones, prostate cancer, and other urological issues. Urologists in North America increasingly use minimally invasive procedures for treating urological diseases, instead of urethroplasty, as it is believed that urethroplasty should be done after the frequent failure of minimally invasive procedures or endoscopic methods.

"With the increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyle patterns, the number of diseases that require surgeries is increasing significantly. As a result, several hospitals have started investing in the expansion of various devices and instruments, including endoscopy instruments, to improve disease diagnosis and treatment. The increasing investments by hospitals for the development of advanced devices and expansion of endoscopy instruments will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global urethral dilator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global urethral dilator market by product (hydraulic urethral dilators and others), by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia).

The hospitals segment held the largest urethral dilator market share in 2018. The growth of the hospitals segment is driven by the high incidence of urological diseases and a high turnover of patients with such diseases in hospitals.

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing the prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic procedures, rising geriatric population, and the introduction of technologically advanced products.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190422005607/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com