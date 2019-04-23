Grove Hydrogen Automotive Co., Ltd., manufacturer of zero emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, entered an agreement with the state government of Minas Gerais on Hydrogen Distribution and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Development.

The company and the state will work together to manufacture Grove vehicles in the State of Minas Gerais and distribute in the entire country.

The program aims to establish a test program in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, in the short term and to launch operations in the State by 2020.

Grove Hydrogen Automotive Co. Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement at the Shanghai International Auto Show 2019 with the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil to proceed with the production and distribution of Grove hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for Brazil.

Grove and Minas Gerais look to work together to pioneer the Hydrogen Economy for Brazil and South America by utilizing the unique advantages of State Minas Gerais and the advanced technologies of Grove.

"Much like China, Brazil is a country rich in geographic resources," said Professor Hao Yiguo, CEO and Founder of Grove Hydrogen Automotive. "Grove is focused on establishing sustainable mobility worldwide, and in Minas Gerais we have the partner and the location to create green cars as what we are currently doing in China."

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Grove launched a model of a hydrogen fuel cell car and will release more models. Grove cars are developed to offer a long range, with the first batch of cars being capable of a 1,000 km plus distance for a single tank, and being able to be refuelled within only a few minutes.

IGE, the parent company of Grove, is China's leading group in terms of hydrogen vehicle production, development and maintenance. It is also the parent company of Wuhan Tiger, a heavy vehicle hydrogen fuel cell powertrain company. This ecosystem allows Grove to support the development of not only the hydrogen mobility but also the entire hydrogen vehicle industry.

"Minas Gerais State welcomes IGE and Grove, and the partnership also enhances the already extensive cooperation between Brazil and China," said Eduardo Brito, Superintendent for Investments Attraction and Foreign Trade from the State of Minas Gerais. "The balance between clean energy production and economic development matches the state development guidelines, and we are looking forward that this partnership may lead us to a bright future of hydrogen vehicles."

According to the cooperation, a joint team will be established to evaluate the entire hydrogen economy from hydrogen vehicle development, production and distribution. Developing hydrogen vehicles will create many opportunities for Brazilian companies to take part in the entire chain.

"The team from Minas Gerais matches the pioneering spirit of Grove," said Brendan Norman, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Grove. "Our Experts together with the Brazilian team will ensure the success of this extremely exciting program which is planned to further expand to the whole South America."

The program will begin immediately. The testing will start by the end of 2019 and the operation will start by the end of 2020.

