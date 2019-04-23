Queen's Award in International Trade for Rapidly Growing Semantic Analytics Technology Company SciBite

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite today announced being named as a winner of the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade - the highest official UK awards for businesses. SciBite receives recognition for outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales over the last three years.

The international growth of SciBite has been led through global adoption of its disruptive semantic software across the top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Overseas sales have grown substantially year on year rising from £316k to £2.3 million, a rise in total of 645%.

Established in 2013 and head quartered in the UK at the Genome Campus in Hinxton, Cambridgeshire, the company operates globally with offices in the USA and Japan. SciBite continues its rapid growth and plans to increase its employees by another 30% throughout the rest of 2019.

"Our technology enables clients to turn previously unusable but scientifically relevant text into high-quality, machine-readable data. We have established strong business relationships with the world's leading life sciences businesses, and our approach provides significant additive value to many divisions in these businesses from discovery through to development," said Rob Greenwood, CEO & President at SciBite.

With the rapid growth and understanding of the value of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, the critical first stage in any successful digital strategy is providing clean, well described data that a machine will understand.

"We couldn't have won this award without all of SciBite's dedicated employees and our fantastic customer base. Winning the Queen's Award is one of SciBite's proudest moments that we will never forget," said Lee Harland, Founder & CSO at SciBite.

About the Queen's Awards

This year 201 UK businesses have been recognised for their contribution to international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility). The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 7000 companies have achieved a Queen's Award. Find out more about next year's award.

About SciBite

SciBite is an award-winning semantic software company offering an ontology-led approach to transforming unstructured content into machine-readable clean data. Supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences, SciBite empowers customers with a suite of fast, flexible, deployable API technologies, making it a critical component in scientific data-led strategies. Find out more at www.scibite.com.

