Next Generation OvuSense App to Launch for Fertility Monitoring

Newest App Offers Comprehensive Solution for Fertility Monitoring Driven by User Feedback

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. and WARWICK, England, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility Focus, a leading fertility monitoring technology company that is helping empower women who are struggling to conceive, announced that it will launch a comprehensive updated version of their app for its fertility monitor, OvuSense next month. The latest app update combines clinical accuracy with more intuitive features, offering a revolutionary, customizable way for OvuSense customers to interact with their fertility data. Access to this in-depth level of personal fertility data allows women to understand their unique cycles in real-time to best understand when they should be trying to conceive and take back control of planning for pregnancy.

"OvuSense customers are seeking information unique to them, often at a pivotal time in their lives," said Kate Davies, Fertility Nurse Consultant and IVF Coach RN BSc (HONS) FP Cert. "The latest OvuSense app incorporates direct feedback from our users to make sure anyone using OvuSense has a positive experience. The enhanced features combined with our clinically backed fertility monitor strive to make the fertility journey as smooth and informative as possible."

OvuSense has been used in over 50,000 cycles, and is the only fertility monitor that can see your ovulation before it happens, and can confirm ovulation took place with 99% clinically-proven accuracy. OvuSense is a class 2 medical device - approved under the following authority certifications: CE mark in Europe, FDA 510(k) in USA, CMDCAS in Canada, TGA in Australia. Why trust your tracking to anything else when you can use OvuSense, worry free, knowing it has undergone rigorous testing? Through an internal device that is worn like a tampon overnight, OvuSense uses in-cycle temperature information to predict ovulation in real time.

When trying to conceive, many women find they need multiple apps to collect the different types of data needed to time when to have intercourse, undergo an intrauterine insemination (IUI), or in vitro fertilization (IVF). With this in mind, the makers of OvuSense listened to customer feedback, as well as consulted with health and fertility specialists, to implement requested key features in one convenient, digital location. Keeping all of the valuable data gathered by OvuSense in one place allows users to have more productive conversations with their doctor and helps reduce the frustration of searching for data across multiple platforms. The newest app is available to OvuSense users for free alongside their purchase of the sensor, and has the same extremely accurate way to track ovulation as before with additional customizable features.

"The information that OvuSense provides about my unique cycle and when I ovulate has been invaluable," shared Rachel K., 35, of North Carolina. "After years of working with fertility specialists and not seeing results, OvuSense has allowed me to have a renewed sense of hope."

Unlike skin and oral temperature monitors that cannot detect the initial rise in progesterone associated with ovulation, OvuSense measures core temperature, mirroring the subtle variations in progesterone throughout your cycle. Rather than combining apps to monitor ovulation and track medications, medical events, or share data with your partner or physician, Version 2.0 incorporates all these features into one easy to use app.

The app update includes the following features:

The most accurate way to monitor your cycle - Unlike any other monitor, OvuSense provides 24 hours advance notice of when you are going to ovulate using data from the current cycle - clinically proven to be correct 96% of the time. Now with even more user-friendly features and data to log, OvuSense is all you need at home to accurately track your fertility.

- Unlike any other monitor, OvuSense provides 24 hours advance notice of when you are going to ovulate using data from the current cycle - clinically proven to be correct 96% of the time. Now with even more user-friendly features and data to log, OvuSense is all you need at home to accurately track your fertility. Three ways to view your data - OvuSense's latest app allows you the flexibility to view your data in three different ways, depending on your needs.

OvuSense's latest app allows you the flexibility to view your data in three different ways, depending on your needs. Raw Data- shows you the single overnight temperature points you download from your Sensor plotted on the chart. Use this to understand the daily fluctuations in temperature.



Smooth Data- is used to predict and detect your ovulation and is probably the curve you will use most often. Because OvuSense is adding data each day the most recent points on the chart will change position.



Combined Data- shows you the smooth data graph drawn over the top of the raw data graph to give you an overall picture of your fertility cycle unlike any other fertility monitor or app.

More choices for logging events than most other apps - Only OvuSense allows you to track how medication and/or supplements affect your cycle pattern, giving you and your clinician the confidence that the treatment is working. The app's customizable features now allow you to easily log multiple events (such as IUIs, HCG trigger shots, and more) for the same day making it a useful diary of key fertility events that you can share with your doctor. This feature allows users to avoid switching between different apps with different layouts and different data.

To purchase OvuSense visit Ovusense.com and download the updated app on Google Play or the App Store .

About Fertility Focus

With the ultimate goal of increasing pregnancy rates and helping women understand their infertility, Fertility Focus brings a new approach to the issue of infertility diagnosis and treatment. Through its core product, OvuSense, the company predicts the onset of ovulation one day in advance, provides 99% accuracy for detection of the exact date of ovulation, and allows cycle monitoring to help diagnosis and tracking of medications - all in real time. No other method of cycle monitoring in the clinic or home offers these features. Fertility Focus markets the FertiloScope, a unique, minimally invasive instrument for the early diagnosis and immediate corrective surgery of the physical causes of female infertility. The company is continuously developing new technology to support women along all stages of their fertility journeys and manages the largest closed support group on Facebook for women who have PCOS and trying to conceive called, 'PCOS Fertility Support Group' with 35.5K members. Fueled by their own experiences with infertility, Fertility Focus and its leaders are committed to empowering women and improving the chance of successful conception.

For more information, contact: Rob Milnes Jessika Parry Fertility Focus Next Step Communications +44 2476 980102 (781) 326-1741 robert.milnes@fertility-focus.com ovusense@nextstepcomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875506/Fertility_Focus_Logo.jpg