Ramirent Oyj: Invitation to Ramirent's results briefing on April 30, 2019

Ramirent Plc Press Release April 23, 2019 at 9:00 EET

Ramirent will publish its January-March Interim Report on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 about at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Live webcast and conference call

A briefing for investment analysts and the press will be arranged on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Finnish time (EET) through a live webcast viewable at www.ramirent.com combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Tapio Kolunsarka and CFO Jukka Havia. The dial-in numbers are: +358 9 8171 0310 (FI), +44 3333 000 804 (UK), +46 8 5664 2651 (SE), +1 631 913 1422 (US). Numbers for other countries can be found from here (http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf). Participant code for conference call is 29367100#. A recording of the webcast and conference call will be available at www.ramirent.com later the same day.

The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at the Group website at www.ramirent.com.

Further information:

Terhi Jokinen, Group Communications Manager, tel. +358 20 750 2086

Ramirent is a leading service company offering equipment rental for construction and other industries. Our mission is to help our customers gear up on safety and efficiency by delivering great equipment and smooth service with a smile. We have 2,800 co-workers at 287 customer centers across nine countries in northern and eastern Europe. In 2018, Ramirent Group net sales reached a total of EUR 712 million. Ramirent is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (RAMI). Ramirent - Gear Up. Equipment rental at your service

