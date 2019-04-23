PMDA registration of Sterispine TM PS for the Japanese territory

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specialized in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, is today announcing the approval of the SteriSpineTM PS in Japan. It was received by KiSCO Co., Ltd. (KiSCO) in March 2019, commencing an exclusive commercialization and distribution rights agreement for Japan, which was signed in June of 2018.

Through this partnership, KiSCO aims to ramp up its market share by introducing Safe Orthopaedics' products in a 400-million-dollar market.

The agreement included a milestone payment in cash upon the receipt of approval for SteriSpineTM PS products in the Japanese market, a payment which has been cashed in by Safe Orthopaedics end of march.

"The achievement of this milestone (approval of SteriSpineTM in Japan) is a great success for both companies and demonstrates the efficiency and close cooperation of the two teams. Now, the third largest Spine market in the world behind the United States and China, estimated to be worth $400 million, is ready to welcome Safe Orthopaedics' products." said Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics.

"KiSCO's experienced sales teams have been trained on Safe Orthopaedics' technology and are now ready to present it to surgeons and start selling in Japan" concludes Ayumu Nakaji, Chief Executive Officer of KiSCO.

Next financial report

Full-year 2018 results and first-quarter 2019 revenues on April 26, 2019 (after market close)

Shareholder general Meeting on June 7th, 2019.

About KiSCO Co., Ltd

KiSCO Co., Ltd. was established in 1968 and became a member of the Otsuka group of companies in 2011. We are dedicated to the creation, development and sale of high-quality orthopedic medical devices. Our mission statement, "KiSCO-people creating innovative medical devices for better health world", harmonizes perfectly with that of Otsuka, our parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. which is the medical devices subsidiary of the Japanese listed Otsuka group, a global player on the nutrition and pharmaceuticals markets with approximately 47,000 employees worldwide. With strengths in the orthopedic field at our core, we work daily on challenges to satisfy medical professionals and improve patients' quality of life.

KiSCO Co., Ltd.: https://www.kisco.jp/

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.: http://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, any place. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 50 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

