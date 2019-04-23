FinTech PFS has Delivered a Disability-Friendly (WCAG) Accessibility Portal for Aberdeenshire Health Social Care Partnership

Web Compatibility Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA Compliance ensures this new web portal is perceivable, operable, understandable and robust for all Aberdeenshire Health Social Care Partnership's (AHSCP) users.

Adam Coldwells, Chief Officer of the Aberdeenshire Health Social Care Partnership said: "It has been a real step forward for us in being able to offer payment cards so that our clients can access their Direct Payments and use them to best suit their care and support needs. The system still allows us to make sure that money is being used to support the individual, but clients are no longer required to submit statements and supporting documents, which is great for them and good for us too."

Conor Doyle, CTO at PFS said: "Aberdeenshire was a completely different commitment in terms of any programme we have ever delivered. I am proud that our team has delivered a game-changing new product that elevates PFS' offering within the local authority market and elsewhere as it can be deployed in a range of scenarios. This exciting solution is fully compatible with third-party accessibility software. It is an honour to support users across Aberdeenshire who live with a disability."

Lee Britton, Commercial Director at PFS stated: "The Aberdeenshire Health Social Care Partnership can be commended for their vision in seeking a challenging custom-built solution. PFS is delighted to emerge with an outstanding new offering that every Local Authority or Social Care provider user can navigate. What's more, our new multi-sector product can be used by traditional and challenger banks, FX, stockbrokers, wallet providers, gaming, post offices, debt management and an infinite combination of industries."

The Main Benefits of the System for Service Users:

Instead of having to set up a bank account in order to receive Direct Payments, each user is issued with a prepaid card offering easy access to their money through a Direct Payment account opened on their behalf.

No need for users to provide quarterly reports and bank statements to show how their money is being used, thanks to online access to view and monitor how the Direct Payment funds are being spent removing barriers to people who want to have more choice and control over how they receive their care and support.

The payment card customer portal is integrated with a myAberdeenshire account, which offers access to a wide range of online Aberdeenshire Council services and information like school meal payments, bin collection dates and Councillor details.

An improved website design ensures accessibility and a user-friendly experience for all individuals.

In Addition, AHSCP has Recognised a Number of Key Benefits to Both the Taxpayer and In-House Finance Teams:

Improved budget monitoring through the ability to view Direct Payment accounts as required.

Financial benefits through the effective recovery of unused funds.

About PFS

PFS provides world-class payment technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic money. As a pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, its award-winning solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers and has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy securely and in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions. Contact Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com.

