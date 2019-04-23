Transphorm Inc.-the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified 650 V and 900 V gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors-today shared a glimpse into its 2019 PCIM Europe showcase. Located in Hall 9 Booth 519, it centers on three key points to help conference attendees better understand Transphorm's high voltage GaN value proposition:

Reliability: Design with confidence when using Transphorm's high quality, high reliability (Q+R) GaN transistors.

Simplicity: Experience simpler designs due to minimal external gate drive circuitry along with standard packages, such as TO-220, TO-247, and PQFN, with well-known thermal management techniques.

"At PCIM, you'll see the culmination of Transphorm's innovation along with its measurable impact on low volume as well as high volume customer applications," said Philip Zuk, Vice President, Technical Marketing Worldwide, Transphorm. "We've worked hard to produce GaN transistors that are high performing, highly reliable, and easy to use. Which led to Transphorm's GaN devices shipping in multiple customer products. Which then led to us collecting more than 3 billion hours of field reliability data to validate our GaN's quality and reliability-so that customers can design with confidence."

Exhibit highlights:

Quality Reliability

Transphorm published the industry's first complete set of Q+R data, including Early Lifetime [ELF], Field Reliability data, and FIT rates aligned with those of more mature technologies like SiC. This high Q+R is further validated by the recently released AEC-Q101-qualified (automotive) device-the TP65H035WSQA-offered at 175°C.

Evaluation Boards and Reference Design

Displays include:

2 kW DC to DC hard switched half bridge

1.2 kW DC to DC LLC converter

3.3 kW bridgeless totem-pole PFC reference design

(Effective platform for designing high-efficiency DSP-based PFC converters.)

In-production Customer Use Cases

Use cases will demonstrate the quantitative and qualitative impact of Transphorm's GaN platform within various end applications from rugged broad industrial power supplies to high volume battery charging solutions.

About Transphorm

Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios (1000+ patents worldwide), Transphorm manufactures, designs, and produces the industry's only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs.

