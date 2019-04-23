Valmet to convert a recovery boiler into a biomass boiler at DA Alizay in France

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m EET

Valmet has received an order from Biomasse Energie d'Alizay to convert a recovery boiler into a biomass boiler utilizing bubbling fluidized bed combustion technology (BFB) at DA Alizay mill in France. Biomasse Energie d'Alizay will start producing steam and electricity from biomass at the existing power plant.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2019 orders received. Typically, the value of this kind of order is EUR 20 million. Valmet's delivery is scheduled for 2020.

"Valmet is the leader in BFB conversion with more than 60 references over the past 30 years, including boilers initially manufactured by third parties. It is very efficient and cost-saving way to modernize and prolong the lifetime of high-capex plants to serve the customers' future needs," says Jouko Kylänpää, Director, Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery scope includes converting the existing recovery boiler into a biomass boiler utilizing bubbling fluidized bed combustion technology (BFB). Electricity production of the plant will be 50 MWe, and it will also produce process steam for the paper mill. Additionally, Valmet will deliver a complete Valmet DNA automation system for the power plant, including steam network optimization with the paper mill. The plant is expected to start in 2020.

Information about Biomasse Energie d'Alizay and DA Alizay mill

Biomasse Energie d'Alizay is a subsidiary of DA Alizay SAS. DA Alizay mill employs about 180 people and has an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons of paper. The mill is specialized in high quality paper.

