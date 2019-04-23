Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Anders Skoe leaves Schibsted 1 July 2019 to become the CEO of New Zealand's Trade Me

Anders Skoe was appointed CEO of Finn.no in 2016, and 1 January 2019 he also became EVP Nordic Marketplaces, a business area which comprises Finn.no, Blocket.se and Tori.fi. He first joined Finn.no in 2010.
Skoe will hold both roles in Schibsted until 1 July 2019, when he will relocate together with his family to New Zealand. The process to identify Anders Skoe's successor will start immediately.
"The opportunity to lead Trade Me in New Zealand is unique both professionally and personally. Privately, we are an international family, and this will be an exciting next chapter for us," Anders Skoe says.
"Anders has done a great job for Finn.no and Schibsted, and I think it is sad that he won't stay with us. At the same time, I understand that he and his family grasps this unique opportunity. I would like to thank Anders for his solid contribution throughout his years in FINN and Schibsted, and wish him the best of luck," says Skogen Lund.
