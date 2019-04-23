Compelling additional preclinical data further support therapeutic potential of gene therapy products to treat Wilson disease (WD) and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Type 3 (PFIC3).

Vivet Therapeutics ("Vivet"), a privately held gene therapy biotech company dedicated to developing gene therapy treatments for inherited liver disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that new data from its lead development program, VTX-801 a novel investigational gene therapy for WD, and VTX-803, Vivet' novel therapeutic in development for the treatment of PFIC3, have been accepted for oral presentation during the ASGCT 22nd Annual Meeting, April 29 May 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C., USA.

Dr. Gloria González-Aseguinolaza, Vivet Therapeutics CSO Head of the Gene Therapy Dept. at FIMA will present data from a recently completed study, validating in WD mice the use of fecal excretion of IV-injected 64copper as a pharmacodynamic endpoint in the VTX-801 Phase I/II trial currently under preparation. These data are the first demonstration of copper homeostasis restoration with 64Copper in an animal model of WD through the delivery of a single, intravenous administration of AAV.

Title: Preclinical Validation of 64Copper as a Translational Tool for Evaluating the Pharmacodynamics of VTX-801 Gene Therapy in Wilson disease (Tuesday April 30 at 3:30-3:45pm Room: Heights Courtyard 2)

New findings from recently completed preclinical study of VTX-803 will be presented by Dr. Nicholas D. Weber, Research Scientist at Vivet. Dr Weber will present a new animal proof of concept study for VTX-803, one of Vivet's portfolio indications: "AAV Expressing MDR3 (VTX-803) Mediates the Correction of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Type 3 (PFIC3) in a Clinically Relevant Mouse Model" (Tuesday April 30 at 4:15-4:30pm Room: Heights Courtyard 1). These data expand and confirm earlier observations.

The abstracts listed above has been accepted for an Oral Presentation and can be found online at: https://www.asgct.org/global/documents/asgct19_abstracts_-final

Vivet Therapeutics will also be presenting during the Wilson Disease Association (WDA) 2019 annual conference (May 3-4 New York, USA) and at the Wilson Aarhus 2019 symposium (May 9-12 Aarhus, Denmark).

