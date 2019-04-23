Kitron ASA: Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron

(2019-04-23) Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 50 million under the long-term manufacturing agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS that was announced 26 October 2018.

The orders are for production of electronic modules that are part of Kongsberg's weapon control system, Remote Weapon Station (RWS).

Deliveries are planned from the second half of 2019 to 2020. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway.

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel. +47 900 43 284

Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, tel. +47 913 92 360

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

