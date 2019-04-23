Visiongain Report: Flying Car Technologies Being Developed by Leading Aerospace & Automotive OEMS

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive & Aerospace Companies Developing on Demand Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Ridesharing Networks, Air Taxis, Vertical Take Off & Landing (VTOL), Electric Vertical Take Off & Landing (eVTOL), Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP) & Autonomous Operation Technologies
There is understandable scepticism around the entire concept of flying cars and their widespread deployment. Nonetheless, the technology is at an embryonic stage and major industry players such as Airbus, Boeing and Uber are taking it seriously and directing significant research & development (R&D) funding towards developing flying car technologies.
There are of course considerable regulatory barriers to overcome in terms of satisfying airspace authorities and regulators as to the viability and safety of flying cars and their semi-autonomous variants in what is already very crowded and strictly controlled airspace. Before VTOLs can operate in any country, they will need to comply with regulations from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) who regulate 50% and 30% of the world's aviation activity, respectively-and who are charged with assuring aviation safety. However there has been some movement by authorities allowing the technologies to be trialled.
Flying cars are potentially one of the most lucrative automotive and aerial technologies that could reshape the future of advanced automotive and aerospace technologies. The main objective of technological companies such as Google, but also of OEMs is the achievement of a fully functional flying car by the end of 2022. The key point for this ambition is the development of flying cars, which is currently being tested and researched by the top technology leaders in the market. This Visiongain report will identify the distinction points of the top 20 flying car technology developers, and also their flying car products, either concept, designed, or developed.
Report Highlights
36 Tables, Charts, And Graphs
Global Top 20 Companies Developing Flying Car Technologies Future Outlook and Analysis 2019
R&D Spend $m And % Share Analysis Of Key Players Engaged In Developing Flying Car Technologies
• AeroMobil
• Airbus S.E
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Audi AG
• Delorean Aerospace, LLC
• Detroit Flying Cars
• Kalashnikov
• Kitty Hawk
• Lazzarini Design Studio
• Macro Industries, Inc.
• Moller International
• Neva Aerospace Ltd
• Nirvana Systems Ltd (Nirvana Autogyro)
• PAL-V International BV
• Terrafugia
• Tesla, Inc.
• The Boeing Company
• Toyota Motor Corporation (Cartivator or SkyDrive Inc.)
• Uber Technologies Inc.
• Vaylon SAS
Analysis of the challenges facing the industry
• Regulatory barriers
• Certification process
• Technological challenges
• Performance & reliability
• Cost issues
• Battery technology
• Safety
• Pilot training
• Semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies
• Emissions
• Landing infrastructure
Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for Flying Car Technologies?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed and why?
Target audience
• Leading Automotive OEMs
• Aerospace companies
• Component Suppliers
• Sensor specilalists
• Electronic companies
• Software developers
• Autonomous vehicle developers
• Artificial intelligence (AI) specialists
• Composites companies
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Market analysts
• Senior executives
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organizations
• Banks
Companies covered in the report include:
AeroMobil
Air New Zealand
Airbus Defence and Space
Airbus Group Inc.
Airbus S.E
Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc.
Allstate
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)
Amazon.com, Inc.
Audi AG
Audi Brussels S.A./N.V
Audi Do Brasil Industria E Comercio De Veiculos Ltda
Audi Hungaria Motor Kft.
Audi México S.A. de C.V
Aurora Flight Sciences
Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A
Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH
Barclays
Bell Helicopters
BMW
BMW Group
Boeing Company
Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS)
Bombardier
Cartivator
Cepsa
CEVT
DAFRA da Amazonia Industria e Comercio de Motocicletas Ltda
Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.
Daimler AG
Dassault Systèmes'
Delorean Aerospace, LLC
Detroit Flying Cars Company
Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.
Emergent Systems
Farmers Insurance
FAW- Volkswagen Automotive Company, Ltd.;
Fiat
Ford Motor Company
Freedom Motors
Geely Holding Group
General Dynamics
General Motors
Google
Google X
Grab
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Honda
Honeywell International Inc
HubSpot
Hyundai
Intel
IONITY
JUMP Bikes
Kalashnikov
Kitty Hawk
Lazzarini Design Studio
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
Lotus Cars
Macro Industries, Inc.
Magellan Aerospace (UK) Ltd
Maruti Suzuki
Mitsubishi
Mobileye
Moller International
Monet Technologies Corporation
Neva Aerospace Ltd.
Nirvana Systems Ltd.
Nissan
Northrop Grumman
PAL-V International BV
Porsche
PSA
Raytheon
Renault
Russian Helicopters
Seat, S.A.
Sikorsky
Skoda Auto India Pvt, Ltd
SkyDrive Inc.
SoftBank
Sogerma
SpaceX
Swipe Labs
Terrafugia
Tesla, Inc.
The Boeing Company
The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
Titeflex Aerospace
Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.
Toyota Central Research and Development Laboratories, Inc.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc
Uber Technologies Inc.
United Technologies Corporation
VAYLON SAS
Visa
Volkswagen Group
Volkswagen Group Rus
Volkswagen Slovakia, A.S.
Volvo Car Group
Volvo Cars
Voom
Zephyr Airworks
Government Agencies and Other Organisations Mentioned
ChargePoint
Congressional Research Service
French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA)
Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
European Commission (EC)
European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC)
French Armed Forces
Indian Supreme Court
International Labor Organization
Kazakhstan Air Defence Forces
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Tokushima University
United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UN ECE)
United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
World Travel & Tourism Council (WT&TC)
