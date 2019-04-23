Scala Exhibiting In-Store Marketing Technology at RetailEXPO 2019

SITTARD, The Netherlands, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala will demonstrate cutting-edge in-store marketing technology that drives retail transformation at RetailEXPO 2019, Europe's leading event for retail technology, design and digital signage. Scala's solutions - including digital signs, mobile sensors and interactive video walls - help retailers deliver an immersive shopper experience, provides actionable insights on shopper behaviors and inspires repeat visits. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, can be found in booth 2C99 at RetailEXPO 2019, being held on May 1-2 in Olympia, London.

Booth highlights include:

Personalisation at Scale

Our interactive fashion wall brings a digital shopping experience - complete with full curated looks and apparel details - into the store. Shoppers use the wall to browse products and explore complete "looks," based on their own selected preferences. After browsing, the shopper can easily send selected items to a dressing room, add to their cart for in-store checkout or enter their phone number to receive a text message "wish list."

Assisted Selling

This kiosk-based solution guides shoppers through a luxury or high-value purchase, offering component comparison and upsell opportunities along the path to purchase. Information captured during the kiosk interactions, including gender, age and sentiment, helps sales associates cater to individual needs and delivers smart service and a more personalised shopping experience.

Insights

We dive into the analytics that give retailers an unprecedented level of in-store knowledge, showing how our technology gathers, analyzes and gives actionable, real-time insight into in-store behaviors and preferences as well as business intelligence data. We answer questions such as: How well do you know what's happening in your store? How are shoppers spending their time and money? How effective are your marketing campaigns?

To learn more visit www.scala.com/Retail-Expo-2019/.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457388/Scala_Logo.jpg