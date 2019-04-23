Europe's fastest growing payments provider, myPOS, today announces the upcoming launch of its latest payment terminal myPOS Go.

Portable and light-weighted, myPOS Go boasts a list of innovative functionalities, emblematic for all myPOS devices from accepting cards and mobile wallets to sending payment requests and topping up prepaid phones and branded gift cards. At just 29 EUR, merchants will get the new payment device with a free myPOS account and business debit card to it for immediate use of the acquired funds, which are settled instantly after every received payment.

The payment terminal is pocket-sized, paperless and perfect for merchants on the go, who seek independence from traditional banks.

"Designing payment services with the small and micro businesses in mind, we are aware that some merchants are really sensitive to the cost of payment terminals. Although we do not charge any monthly fees in addition to the device cost, we would like to cater to those merchants and offer them a top-notch payment device sold at 29 EUR" comments Irfan Rasmally, Executive Director of myPOS World.

Unlike most mobile card readers in this price group, which require an additional use of a mobile phone or a tablet to be plugged into, myPOS Go, just like all myPOS payment terminals, is a mobile, stand-alone, point-of-sale terminal. It comes with a pre-installed proprietary software and does not need any external software carrier. This makes myPOS Go a leader in its category with no equivalent among the payment acceptance solutions.

myPOS Go is best suited for, but not limited to, merchants in the taxi services, food delivery, outdoor markets, leisure and recreation, and more.

Currently the device is available for pre-orders at https://www.mypos.eu/en/devices/go and is expected to be sold in the myPOS online shop and partners network by the beginning of June 2019.

About myPOS Europe Ltd

myPOS Europe Ltd is a payments provider and processor, registered at Level 33, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB, UK and licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The myPOS package includes a mobile POS device, free myPOS account with business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

www.mypos.com

