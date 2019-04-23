The B share capital of AGF A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 24 April 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010263722 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: AGF B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 314,258,657 shares (DKK 78,564,664.25) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 62,851,731 shares (DKK 15,712,932.75) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 377,110,388 shares (DKK 94,277,597) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGF B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3393 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720476